Jaipur

Rajasthan Braces for Severe Weather Changes

Rajasthan Weather: Temperatures to Cross 44 Degrees! A New Heatwave Sweeps Rajasthan; Which Districts Face Increased Risk?

JaipurMay 14, 2025 / 02:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Heatwave Rajasthan: Rajasthan’s weather has taken a turn. On 14 May, strong winds (40-50 km/h) and light to moderate rain are expected in parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions. According to the Meteorological Department, this condition may persist for a few hours. The maximum temperature recorded in Bikaner was 43.0 degrees Celsius.

Further Temperature Increase of 2-3 Degrees

In the coming days, dusty winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h are likely in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, which could lead to a further increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees.
Meanwhile, between 15 and 17 May, the maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts could reach 44-45 degrees, raising concerns about a new round of heatwaves. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning in this regard.

Mostly Dry Weather from 15 May Onwards

From 15 May onwards, most parts of eastern Rajasthan will experience dry weather, and the heatwave may intensify. However, light rain or thunderstorms are possible in some areas of Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the afternoon.
In view of the heat and strong winds, citizens are advised to minimise outdoor activities during the day, drink plenty of water, and remain vigilant.

