Rajasthan Braces for Severe Weather Changes

Further Temperature Increase of 2-3 Degrees In the coming days, dusty winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h are likely in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, which could lead to a further increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees.

Meanwhile, between 15 and 17 May, the maximum temperature in Bikaner and Ganganagar districts could reach 44-45 degrees, raising concerns about a new round of heatwaves. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning in this regard.

Mostly Dry Weather from 15 May Onwards From 15 May onwards, most parts of eastern Rajasthan will experience dry weather, and the heatwave may intensify. However, light rain or thunderstorms are possible in some areas of Bharatpur and Kota divisions in the afternoon.

In view of the heat and strong winds, citizens are advised to minimise outdoor activities during the day, drink plenty of water, and remain vigilant.