Rajasthan Budget 2026: Key Demands from 10 Districts Including Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Baran

Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Ahead of the budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the state government is busy finalising the budget outline. Meanwhile, 'Rajasthan Patrika' has made an effort to compile the ground-level needs, major demands, and practical implementation suggestions related to the state's districts and present them to the state government. It has emerged that while some areas demand strengthening of the administrative structure, others prioritise issues related to education, health, tourism, industry, and the environment. If these demands are accommodated in the budget, development can be given a new direction.