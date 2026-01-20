Rajasthan Budget 2026: Key Demands from 10 Districts Including Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Baran

Rajasthan Map
Rajasthan Budget 2026-27: Ahead of the budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the state government is busy finalising the budget outline. Meanwhile, 'Rajasthan Patrika' has made an effort to compile the ground-level needs, major demands, and practical implementation suggestions related to the state's districts and present them to the state government. It has emerged that while some areas demand strengthening of the administrative structure, others prioritise issues related to education, health, tourism, industry, and the environment. If these demands are accommodated in the budget, development can be given a new direction.
Suggestion: The budget should be released for the proposed mini secretariat on 151 bighas of land in Nagaur. This will allow approximately 38 government offices to be housed in one complex. Currently, offices are spread over 5-7 km, and many are operating from rented buildings.
Suggestion: Around two lakh students from 29 government and 134 private colleges in Nagaur and Didwana-Kuchaman have to travel to Ajmer. Establishing a university in Nagaur will provide relief to students and college administration.
Suggestion: Major sites, including Karni Mata, Mukam, Kolayat, Kodamdesar, and Laxminath Temple, should be connected through a tourism circuit via link roads. This will improve rural development, employment, and traffic management.
Suggestion: A budget should be allocated for the construction of a mini secretariat on government land available on the outskirts of the city. This will provide relief from dilapidated buildings.
Suggestion: Considering the population and area standards, Sikar should be granted the status of a Municipal Corporation. This will accelerate urban development.
Suggestion: Budget should be released for the first phase of the Yamuna Water Project and the DPR should be prepared. This is a major election issue here in every general election.
Suggestion: A scientific drainage master plan should be prepared and phased budget allocation made. Work should commence after identifying key waterlogged areas.
Suggestion: Road widening, ropeway, beautification, and development of the Parikrama Marg will boost religious tourism and employment. 20-25 lakh devotees gather here for the 24-kos Parikrama and Lakhi Mela. Helicopter services should be started.
Suggestion: Construction should be completed soon, ensuring the use of the overbridge as per the plus design. The work was supposed to be completed in 18 months but has been ongoing for 7 years.
Suggestion: The closed spinning mill should be reopened and the announced agro food park should be implemented on the ground.
Suggestion: Construction should commence by releasing ₹40 crore in the first phase on 25 bighas of land, so that the project can be realised.
Suggestion: The district hospital should be linked with the medical college to develop trauma and super speciality services. The referral system and ambulance network should be strengthened.
Suggestion: The city should be relieved from traffic jams and accidents by developing mega highways and NHs as bypasses. With its construction, vehicles will be diverted outside the city.
Suggestion: Companies can be attracted to the district by offering incentives for large and small agricultural and pharmaceutical-based units, and Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing plants. There is no shortage of water due to three rivers.
Suggestion: Facilities should be enhanced by including Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, historical, and religious sites in a tourism circuit. Tourism can boost the local economy.
Suggestion: A special package should be released for the sandstone industry to ensure year-round employment. There are 639 sandstone leases, but most are closed.
Suggestion: Budget should be allocated for 6-7 STPs with a capacity of 150 MLD. The Chambal River is the lifeline of Kota, and polluted water from 18 drains flows into the river.
Suggestion: A new location for waste disposal should be identified and announced in the budget. A mountain of garbage has accumulated here from the entire city.
Suggestion: A long-term budget plan should be made for the pipeline project from Pali to the Rann of Kutch. The textile industry is the backbone of the district's economic development.
Suggestion: The stalled work under the sanctioned amount of ₹36 crore should be resumed. The old bridge has become dilapidated, posing a risk of major accidents.
