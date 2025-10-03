Rajasthan: Centre provides major relief ahead of Diwali, state to receive 1000 MW additional power

Patrika File Picture
Jaipur: In view of the increasing demand for electricity during the Rabi season, the central government has given significant relief to Rajasthan before Diwali. On the request of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Ministry of Power has allocated an additional 700 to 1000 megawatts of electricity to Rajasthan.
This allocation has been made from the common pool of electricity generation plants in the central sector. According to officials from the Energy Department, a tremendous demand for electricity is estimated this Rabi season between October and March.
The demand in the state can reach up to 20 to 21 thousand megawatts. It is claimed that with the additional electricity, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured for farmers and other consumers.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending