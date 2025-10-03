Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Centre provides major relief ahead of Diwali, state to receive 1000 MW additional power

Electricity News: In view of the increasing demand for electricity during the Rabi season, the central government has provided significant relief to Rajasthan before Diwali.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 03, 2025

Electricity News

Patrika File Picture

Jaipur: In view of the increasing demand for electricity during the Rabi season, the central government has given significant relief to Rajasthan before Diwali. On the request of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Ministry of Power has allocated an additional 700 to 1000 megawatts of electricity to Rajasthan.

This allocation has been made from the common pool of electricity generation plants in the central sector. According to officials from the Energy Department, a tremendous demand for electricity is estimated this Rabi season between October and March.

Farmers will benefit greatly

The demand in the state can reach up to 20 to 21 thousand megawatts. It is claimed that with the additional electricity, uninterrupted power supply will be ensured for farmers and other consumers.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

03 Oct 2025 09:33 am

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 09:32 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Centre provides major relief ahead of Diwali, state to receive 1000 MW additional power

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: Registry of Agricultural Land in Urban Areas Becomes Costlier

Rajasthan People Big Setback Agricultural Land Registry become more Expensive Finance Department issued notification
Jaipur

Weather Alert: Rain Expected in Three Rajasthan Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

Heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand in the first week of October
Jaipur

Rajasthan Sees 31.52 Percent Rise in Cybercrime, Over 400 Victims Daily

Cyber crime
Jaipur

Rajasthan: OPD Timings in Government Hospitals Changed from October 1, New Timings to Remain Until March 31

Rajasthan Government Hospitals OPD Timings Changed Today 1 October New Timings will remain till 31 March
Special

Heavy Rainfall During Retreating Monsoon, IMD Warns of Flood-Like Situations in October, Rajasthan Also on Alert

Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.