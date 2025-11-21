Rajasthan City to Get Extensive Road Network with Over Rs 100 Crore Investment

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has initiated the construction of a total of 55 new roads for the Jhotwara assembly constituency. An amount of ₹113 crore has been sanctioned for all these development works, which will not only lead to the construction of main roads but also improve internal connectivity in rural areas. The network of roads will make commuting easier for local residents and also boost economic activities. Minister Rathore stated that roads are the lifeline of development in any area, and this investment will prove decisive in raising the standard of living for the people of Jhotwara.