Rajasthan City to Get Extensive Road Network with Over Rs 100 Crore Investment

Jaipur News: The Jhotwara assembly constituency in the state capital received a major development gift. Local MLA and Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore laid the foundation stone for the construction of 55 new roads, to be built at a cost of ₹113 crore in the area. This significant amount has been sanctioned from the MLA fund, with the primary objective of strengthening connectivity in rural and urban areas.
Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has initiated the construction of a total of 55 new roads for the Jhotwara assembly constituency. An amount of ₹113 crore has been sanctioned for all these development works, which will not only lead to the construction of main roads but also improve internal connectivity in rural areas. The network of roads will make commuting easier for local residents and also boost economic activities. Minister Rathore stated that roads are the lifeline of development in any area, and this investment will prove decisive in raising the standard of living for the people of Jhotwara.
The foundation stone laying ceremony for development works commenced at several important locations in the constituency. Minister Rathore first laid the foundation stone for road construction in Bhambhori. Following this, road construction was also given the green signal in important areas like Dhankya, Fatehpura, and Begas. Additionally, large-scale development works will be undertaken in rural and remote areas such as Shyo Singhpura, Pachar, and Aaidan ka Bass. Special attention will be given to road construction, particularly in Dhani Nagan and Jobner areas, to improve the connectivity of these regions with other parts of the state.
