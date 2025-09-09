Rajasthan Education Minister Announces Separate Toilets for Girls in All Government Schools

Rajasthan: Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, stated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday that the state government is committed to ensuring proper sanitation facilities, including separate toilets for girls, in every government school. Responding to supplementary questions during question hour, Dilawar said that a survey of school buildings and toilets is underway across Rajasthan. He added that following the survey, toilets will be constructed in schools in a phased manner. Separate toilets will be built for girls in all upper primary and higher secondary schools to ensure their dignity and hygiene.