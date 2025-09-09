Rajasthan Education Minister Announces Separate Toilets for Girls in All Government Schools

Rajasthan: Rajasthan's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, stated in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday that the state government is committed to ensuring proper sanitation facilities, including separate toilets for girls, in every government school. Responding to supplementary questions during question hour, Dilawar said that a survey of school buildings and toilets is underway across Rajasthan. He added that following the survey, toilets will be constructed in schools in a phased manner. Separate toilets will be built for girls in all upper primary and higher secondary schools to ensure their dignity and hygiene.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar further explained that proposals for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission have already been sent to the Panchayati Raj Department. In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA Manoj Kumar from Sujangarh, the Education Minister, citing UDISE data (2023-24), stated that out of 147 government schools in Sujangarh tehsil, 146 are in their own buildings and have toilet facilities. Similarly, in Bidasar tehsil, all 195 schools with their own buildings have toilet facilities.
However, Education Minister Madan Dilawar acknowledged that a government higher secondary school in Sarothia, Sujangarh, lacks toilet facilities, while two schools in Sarothia and Dyatri lack separate toilets for girls.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar assured, "We will address these shortcomings soon. No girl will be discouraged from attending school due to a lack of proper sanitation."