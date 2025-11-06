Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces merger of 312 schools in new academic session

Education Minister Madan Dilawar. (File Photo: Patrika)
Rajasthan: The Education Department has started preparations to merge government schools with low enrollment in Rajasthan. Such schools will be merged with nearby schools from the new academic session. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said in a press conference on Wednesday that in the first phase, 312 such schools will be merged. These include 155 senior secondary schools with less than 25 enrollments and 157 primary schools with zero enrollment. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that 449 schools have been merged this year.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that the promotion process, which has been pending for a long time, has been resolved, and 50,000 employees have been promoted in 22 months. Recruitment and promotion will be done for 21,000 posts soon after completing the legal process.
Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that it is heard that in some places there are fewer children and more teachers, and in others, fewer teachers and more children. Now, the staffing pattern will be implemented in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, regarding the death of a student in a private school, Education Minister Dilawar said that a team is investigating. The investigation team will take a decision in two days.
Minister Madan Dilawar said that the foreign acacia trees planted during the Congress regime will also be completely eradicated. A large number of acacia trees have spread in the state, but these acacias are harmful to health and groundwater levels. The acacias cause pollution.
