Rajasthan: Education Minister Madan Dilawar announces merger of 312 schools in new academic session

Rajasthan: The Education Department has started preparations to merge government schools with low enrollment in Rajasthan. Such schools will be merged with nearby schools from the new academic session. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said in a press conference on Wednesday that in the first phase, 312 such schools will be merged. These include 155 senior secondary schools with less than 25 enrollments and 157 primary schools with zero enrollment. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said that 449 schools have been merged this year.