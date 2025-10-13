Rajasthan Electricity Update: Discoms Finalise Plan to Begin Registration for Free Electricity Scheme

Rajasthan Electricity Update: The discoms in Rajasthan have finalised their plan to start registrations for installing solar panels under the new free electricity model, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme will now be implemented in phases. Initially, it will include 77 lakh consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 150 units. The Energy Department and discoms have submitted this new plan to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the discoms will install 1.1 kW solar panels on the rooftops of these consumers. The initial focus will be on 10 lakh consumers.