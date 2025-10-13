Rajasthan Electricity Update: Discoms Finalise Plan to Begin Registration for Free Electricity Scheme

File Picture: Patrika
Rajasthan Electricity Update: The discoms in Rajasthan have finalised their plan to start registrations for installing solar panels under the new free electricity model, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme will now be implemented in phases. Initially, it will include 77 lakh consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 150 units. The Energy Department and discoms have submitted this new plan to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the discoms will install 1.1 kW solar panels on the rooftops of these consumers. The initial focus will be on 10 lakh consumers.
It is noteworthy that the ministry had refused to include it in the community model, after which work on the new plan began. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Jaipur on Monday, and the government will initiate registrations with him. For this reason, discom officials remained in contact with the ministry on Sunday as well. There are 1.04 crore registered domestic consumers in the state.
The government has two options: either provide a subsidy of ₹17,000 directly to these consumers for the 1.1 kW solar panels, allowing them to install the panels themselves, or the discoms can install the panels and provide free electricity to the consumers.
The biggest concern for officials is whether people will come forward to join the scheme if the responsibility of installing panels is left to the consumers and the subsidy is credited to their accounts later. According to existing provisions, the state government will provide a subsidy of ₹17,000 only after the central government approves a subsidy of ₹33,000 under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. In such a scenario, electricity consumers will have to bear the entire cost themselves initially, which could be a cause for concern.
This scheme for up to 150 units of free electricity per month has been linked to solar panels and will be distributed in phases. Under this, a 1.1 kW capacity solar panel will be installed for domestic consumers, costing ₹17,000. Additionally, a subsidy will also be received from the central government. Currently, under the Chief Minister's Free Electricity Scheme, the government is providing approximately ₹6,200 crore worth of free electricity annually to domestic consumers.
