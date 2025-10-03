Rajasthan: Registry of Agricultural Land in Urban Areas Becomes Costlier

File Picture: Patrika
Rajasthan Big News: Registering agricultural land up to 2000 square metres in urban areas of Rajasthan has now become more expensive. This includes agricultural land in urban areas and urban peripheral areas. Until now, this was applicable only to agricultural land of one thousand square metres. For the first time, the fee will also increase based on road width. That is, the wider the road, the more expensive the registration will be. It has been divided into four categories based on road width. If the land is located on an approach road wider than 40 feet, an additional increase of 10 to 20 per cent will be applied based on the DLC rate.
The Finance Department has issued a notification for this and implemented the new rates. This includes agricultural land falling under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Municipal Council, Urban Development Trust, and Development Authority. Experts believe this will also affect builders and developers.
Officials believe that agricultural land up to 2,000 square metres in urban areas is not used for agricultural purposes. It has been used for residential and commercial purposes. Builders and developers have also been earning from it. However, registrations were being done at agricultural rates, causing a loss in revenue. Due to registrations at lower values, there was a loss of crores annually.
Road width up to 40 feet – To be decided by the concerned district-level committee.
More than 40 feet and less than 60 feet – 10 per cent increase.
More than 60 feet and less than 100 feet – 15 per cent increase.
100 feet and above road width – 20 per cent increase.
(In all categories, the increase in the rate applicable to land located on a 40-foot wide road will be considered the base. Until now, the rate was determined based on a 40-foot road width, and this same rate was applied to land located on roads of all widths.)
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending