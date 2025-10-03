Rajasthan: Registry of Agricultural Land in Urban Areas Becomes Costlier

Rajasthan Big News: Registering agricultural land up to 2000 square metres in urban areas of Rajasthan has now become more expensive. This includes agricultural land in urban areas and urban peripheral areas. Until now, this was applicable only to agricultural land of one thousand square metres. For the first time, the fee will also increase based on road width. That is, the wider the road, the more expensive the registration will be. It has been divided into four categories based on road width. If the land is located on an approach road wider than 40 feet, an additional increase of 10 to 20 per cent will be applied based on the DLC rate.