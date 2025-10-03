Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan: Registry of Agricultural Land in Urban Areas Becomes Costlier

Rajasthan Big News: A major blow to the people of Rajasthan. Registering agricultural land has now become more expensive. The government has increased DLC rates based on road width. Now, residential rates will be applied to agricultural land registrations. Read the full news.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 03, 2025

Rajasthan People Big Setback Agricultural Land Registry become more Expensive Finance Department issued notification

File Picture: Patrika

Rajasthan Big News: Registering agricultural land up to 2000 square metres in urban areas of Rajasthan has now become more expensive. This includes agricultural land in urban areas and urban peripheral areas. Until now, this was applicable only to agricultural land of one thousand square metres. For the first time, the fee will also increase based on road width. That is, the wider the road, the more expensive the registration will be. It has been divided into four categories based on road width. If the land is located on an approach road wider than 40 feet, an additional increase of 10 to 20 per cent will be applied based on the DLC rate.

Finance Department Issued Notification

The Finance Department has issued a notification for this and implemented the new rates. This includes agricultural land falling under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Municipal Council, Urban Development Trust, and Development Authority. Experts believe this will also affect builders and developers.

Officials believe that agricultural land up to 2,000 square metres in urban areas is not used for agricultural purposes. It has been used for residential and commercial purposes. Builders and developers have also been earning from it. However, registrations were being done at agricultural rates, causing a loss in revenue. Due to registrations at lower values, there was a loss of crores annually.

Increase Will Be Applied As Follows

Road width up to 40 feet – To be decided by the concerned district-level committee.
More than 40 feet and less than 60 feet – 10 per cent increase.
More than 60 feet and less than 100 feet – 15 per cent increase.
100 feet and above road width – 20 per cent increase.
(In all categories, the increase in the rate applicable to land located on a 40-foot wide road will be considered the base. Until now, the rate was determined based on a 40-foot road width, and this same rate was applied to land located on roads of all widths.)

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 09:45 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Registry of Agricultural Land in Urban Areas Becomes Costlier

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Weather Alert: Rajasthan Braces for Heavy Rainfall from October 4-7 as Trough Line Activates

Weather Update Rajasthan Trough Line Active Meteorological Department Alert for heavy rain on 4-5-6-7 October
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Centre provides major relief ahead of Diwali, state to receive 1000 MW additional power

Electricity News
Jaipur

Weather Alert: Rain Expected in Three Rajasthan Districts, Yellow Alert Issued

Heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand in the first week of October
Jaipur

Rajasthan Sees 31.52 Percent Rise in Cybercrime, Over 400 Victims Daily

Cyber crime
Jaipur

Rajasthan: OPD Timings in Government Hospitals Changed from October 1, New Timings to Remain Until March 31

Rajasthan Government Hospitals OPD Timings Changed Today 1 October New Timings will remain till 31 March
Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.