Rajasthan govt free treatment for patients from other states, but ground reality different

Rajasthan Health: The Rajasthan government recently launched a scheme offering free treatment to patients from other states. It was claimed that patients from other states would receive free treatment in government hospitals. However, the ground reality is quite different. Many patients in SMS and other major government hospitals are being denied the benefits of this scheme. The reason? They lack the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) card. This leads to arguments and disputes at the counters. As a result, patients are forced to undergo expensive treatment without the benefit of the scheme.