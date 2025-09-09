Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan govt free treatment for patients from other states, but ground reality different

Rajasthan Health: Rajasthan government announces free treatment for patients from other states, but ground reality paints a different picture. Read this report.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Rajasthan Government Big Facility other states patients get free treatment but ground reality is opposite
Patients getting slips for treatment at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. (Photo - Patrika)

Rajasthan Health: The Rajasthan government recently launched a scheme offering free treatment to patients from other states. It was claimed that patients from other states would receive free treatment in government hospitals. However, the ground reality is quite different. Many patients in SMS and other major government hospitals are being denied the benefits of this scheme. The reason? They lack the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) card. This leads to arguments and disputes at the counters. As a result, patients are forced to undergo expensive treatment without the benefit of the scheme.

Scheme Implemented in Only a Few Hospitals

Jaipur currently offers this facility only at SMS, Kanwatiya, and the Super Speciality Block. In MMH, 50% of patients lack the required card, and there is no alternative arrangement for them.

Card Mandatory

The SMS administration states that free treatment for patients from other states is only possible if they possess the relevant scheme card. The card is mandatory to claim benefits under the central government scheme.

SMS: Only 150 Patients Benefited So Far

SMS Hospital receives patients from other states daily suffering from serious illnesses like heart conditions, kidney failure, liver disease, and cancer. However, due to the lack of cards, these patients are forced to bear the cost of expensive treatment. Since the scheme's launch, only 150 patients have benefited, while a large number of patients from other states visit the hospital daily. Many people from other states reside in Jaipur, mostly belonging to the labourer class. The situation is almost the same at Kanwatiya and the Super Speciality Block.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 09:18 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt free treatment for patients from other states, but ground reality different
