Rajasthan govt free treatment for patients from other states, but ground reality different

Rajasthan Health: The Rajasthan government recently launched a scheme offering free treatment to patients from other states. It was claimed that patients from other states would receive free treatment in government hospitals. However, the ground reality is quite different. Many patients in SMS and other major government hospitals are being denied the benefits of this scheme. The reason? They lack the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) card. This leads to arguments and disputes at the counters. As a result, patients are forced to undergo expensive treatment without the benefit of the scheme.
Jaipur currently offers this facility only at SMS, Kanwatiya, and the Super Speciality Block. In MMH, 50% of patients lack the required card, and there is no alternative arrangement for them.
The SMS administration states that free treatment for patients from other states is only possible if they possess the relevant scheme card. The card is mandatory to claim benefits under the central government scheme.
SMS Hospital receives patients from other states daily suffering from serious illnesses like heart conditions, kidney failure, liver disease, and cancer. However, due to the lack of cards, these patients are forced to bear the cost of expensive treatment. Since the scheme's launch, only 150 patients have benefited, while a large number of patients from other states visit the hospital daily. Many people from other states reside in Jaipur, mostly belonging to the labourer class. The situation is almost the same at Kanwatiya and the Super Speciality Block.