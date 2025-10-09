Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Govt Jobs: Over 100 Candidates' Jobs in Jeopardy as 1100-Page Report Prepared Amid Suspected Certificates

Fraud In Govt Job: A probe committee has prepared a 1100-page report in this regard. Now, the final report will be prepared. Documents will be thoroughly examined in it.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

Sarkari Job

LDC Recruitment 2013: Cases of fraud by candidates selected in past recruitments are coming to the fore. The Jaipur district administration has started verifying the documents of candidates selected in the LDC Recruitment-2013.

The administration has re-verified the candidates' documents. The administration has prepared a preliminary investigation report. In this, the documents of more than one hundred candidates have been found to be suspicious. The investigation committee has prepared a 1100-page report in this regard. A final report will now be prepared. In this, the documents will be thoroughly examined. Action will be taken against the selected candidates if their documents are found to be fake.

Appointments were made through the Zila Parishad

Actually, the candidates selected in the LDC Recruitment-2013 were appointed through the Zila Parishad. In such a situation, the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the district administration. The ACEO of the Zila Parishad has also been included in the committee. A computer certificate was demanded in the recruitment. In such a situation, the candidates' certificates are being found to be suspicious during the investigation. Recently, upon verification of a candidate's certificate, it was found to be fake.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

09 Oct 2025 09:10 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Govt Jobs: Over 100 Candidates' Jobs in Jeopardy as 1100-Page Report Prepared Amid Suspected Certificates

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

RAS Result: RAS Main Examination 2024 Results Declared, Interview Dates to be Announced Soon

Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather: Temperatures Drop Below 20°C in 14 Cities as IMD Predicts Weather Shift for Next Two Weeks

Jaipur

Rain Alert: IMD Issues Latest Update, 'Rain' Expected Today, Rajasthan to Witness New Weather Patterns for Next Week

Jaipur

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: See shocking images of the accident, cylinders kept exploding for 2 hours, tanker driver burnt to death

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast:
Jaipur

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast: Terrifying Blasts Heard 10 km Away, Eyewitnesses Describe Horrific Scene

Jaipur Gas Cylinder Blast
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.