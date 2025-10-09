Rajasthan Govt Jobs: Over 100 Candidates' Jobs in Jeopardy as 1100-Page Report Prepared Amid Suspected Certificates

Actually, the candidates selected in the LDC Recruitment-2013 were appointed through the Zila Parishad. In such a situation, the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the district administration. The ACEO of the Zila Parishad has also been included in the committee. A computer certificate was demanded in the recruitment. In such a situation, the candidates' certificates are being found to be suspicious during the investigation. Recently, upon verification of a candidate's certificate, it was found to be fake.