Rajasthan Govt Jobs: Over 100 Candidates' Jobs in Jeopardy as 1100-Page Report Prepared Amid Suspected Certificates

LDC Recruitment 2013: Cases of fraud by candidates selected in past recruitments are coming to the fore. The Jaipur district administration has started verifying the documents of candidates selected in the LDC Recruitment-2013.
The administration has re-verified the candidates' documents. The administration has prepared a preliminary investigation report. In this, the documents of more than one hundred candidates have been found to be suspicious. The investigation committee has prepared a 1100-page report in this regard. A final report will now be prepared. In this, the documents will be thoroughly examined. Action will be taken against the selected candidates if their documents are found to be fake.
Actually, the candidates selected in the LDC Recruitment-2013 were appointed through the Zila Parishad. In such a situation, the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the district administration. The ACEO of the Zila Parishad has also been included in the committee. A computer certificate was demanded in the recruitment. In such a situation, the candidates' certificates are being found to be suspicious during the investigation. Recently, upon verification of a candidate's certificate, it was found to be fake.
