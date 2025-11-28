Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway Project to Gain Momentum as CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Directs Land Acquisition

Representative Image (AI Generated)
Jaipur: The pace of greenfield expressway projects in Rajasthan will now accelerate. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed NHAI officials to acquire land for the proposed greenfield expressway in Rajasthan. He stated that NHAI should commence the land acquisition process soon.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a review meeting of NHAI's works at the Chief Minister's office. During this meeting, he instructed to expedite the construction of the northern part of the ring road to strengthen the traffic system of Jaipur city, along with land acquisition for the greenfield expressway. During this, NHAI officials informed CM Bhajanlal about the construction of Jaipur-Beawar-Pachpadra, Jaipur-Kishangarh, Chittorgarh Bypass, and Alwar-Bharatpur-Agra roads.
In the meeting, CM Bhajanlal stated that the District Collector Jaipur, Jaipur Development Authority, National Highways Authority of India, and Public Works Department should jointly submit a factual report regarding the development of logistics parks, godowns, and warehouses on the important road network connected to Jaipur. He also instructed to promptly commence the development works to be undertaken by NHAI at the 200 Feet Intersection.
It is noteworthy that 9 greenfield expressways are proposed in Rajasthan. Out of these, two greenfield expressways will be built by NHAI. The construction of Jaipur-Pachpadra and Bikaner-Kotputli was initially to be undertaken by the Rajasthan government, but this responsibility was later transferred to NHAI. Therefore, CM Bhajanlal Sharma has now directed NHAI officials to expedite the land acquisition process.
1. Kotputli-Kishangarh Expressway: This expressway will be 181 km long and will start from NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh and extend to Panayala NH-148B in Kotputli.
2. Jaipur-Kishangarh-Pachpadra Expressway: This expressway will be approximately 350 kilometres long. It will start from Jaipur and pass through Kishangarh, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and extend to Pachpadra.
3. Jaipur-Bhilwara Expressway: This expressway will be 193 kilometres long. It will start from State Highway 12 on the Jaipur Ring Road and extend to the Bhilwara Bypass.
4. Bikaner-Kotputli Expressway: This expressway will be 295 kilometres long, starting from the intersection point of NH-11 and NH-62 in Bikaner and connecting to the Paniala Mod on NH-148B in Kotputli.
5. Beawar-Bharatpur Expressway: This expressway will now be built only from Bharatpur to near Bagru. Near Bagru, this expressway will connect with the Jaipur-Pachpadra Expressway, passing through the Dudu-Beawar area. Its earlier length was 342 kilometres, which has now been reduced to 270 kilometres.
6. Jalore-Jhalawar Expressway: This expressway will be 402 km long. It will start from the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Jalore and connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Jhalawar.
7. Ajmer-Banswara Expressway: This expressway will be 390 km long. It will start from Ajmer and connect to NH-927A near Saliya village in Banswara.
8. Jaipur-Phalodi Expressway: The total length of this expressway is 345 kilometres. It will start from the Ring Road in Jaipur and connect to NH-11 in Phalodi.
9. Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli Expressway: This expressway will be 290 km long, starting from the bypass of RIICO Industrial Area in Sri Ganganagar and connecting to the Narnaul Bypass in Kotputli.
