Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway Project to Gain Momentum as CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Directs Land Acquisition

It is noteworthy that 9 greenfield expressways are proposed in Rajasthan. Out of these, two greenfield expressways will be built by NHAI. The construction of Jaipur-Pachpadra and Bikaner-Kotputli was initially to be undertaken by the Rajasthan government, but this responsibility was later transferred to NHAI. Therefore, CM Bhajanlal Sharma has now directed NHAI officials to expedite the land acquisition process.