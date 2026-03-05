Rajasthan-Haryana Rail Link: New 215km Line to Cost ₹2,208 Crore

The doubling of the railway track from Rewari in Haryana to Phulera in Rajasthan is to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, doubling work is being carried out on a rail track of approximately 51 kilometres from Rewari to Narnaul. More than 80 per cent of the work has been completed so far. A budget of ₹665.72 crore has been allocated for the doubling of the Rewari-Narnaul rail section.