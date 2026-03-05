5 March 2026,

Thursday

Jaipur

Rajasthan-Haryana Rail Link: New 215km Line to Cost ₹2,208 Crore

Phulera-Rewari Railway Line Doubling Project: A major rail project to strengthen rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Haryana is now gaining momentum.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

rajasthan new rail line

Jaipur: A major rail project to strengthen rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Haryana is now gaining momentum. A new railway line of approximately 215 kilometres will be laid, at an estimated cost of around ₹2208 crore. The laying of the new railway line will greatly benefit several districts of Rajasthan and Haryana. Additionally, it will provide significant relief to devotees travelling from Haryana to Khatu Shyamji and Salasar Balaji.

The doubling of the railway track from Rewari in Haryana to Phulera in Rajasthan is to be completed in two phases. In the first phase, doubling work is being carried out on a rail track of approximately 51 kilometres from Rewari to Narnaul. More than 80 per cent of the work has been completed so far. A budget of ₹665.72 crore has been allocated for the doubling of the Rewari-Narnaul rail section.

Railway line to be laid between Narnaul-Phulera in the second phase

Meanwhile, in the second phase, a railway line of approximately 164 km will be laid between Narnaul and Phulera. After the completion of the first phase, work on laying the railway line between Narnaul and Phulera will commence. A proposal of ₹1542.38 crore has been prepared for the doubling of the Narnaul-Phulera rail section.

Pressure on trains on the Delhi-Jaipur route will reduce

Currently, the number of trains on this route is limited. Long-distance trains have to stop for crossings, which increases travel time. However, after the doubling of the Rewari-Phulera rail section, most trains travelling from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Delhi can be operated via this route. This will also reduce the pressure of trains on the Delhi-Jaipur route. Devotees travelling to major religious sites like Khatu Shyamji and Salasar Balaji will directly benefit.

Rail network will become stronger

The good news is that the Rewari-Phulera route is approximately 70 km shorter. In such a scenario, the travel distance will also decrease after doubling. Furthermore, along with better facilities for passengers, trade and transportation will also gain momentum. People are hopeful that this important project will further strengthen the rail network.

