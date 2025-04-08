scriptRajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the state will experience a severe heatwave for the next two to three days.

JaipurApr 08, 2025 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update Meteorological Department Alert Rajasthan 3 days intense Heatwave IMD Big Advice given to Public
Jaipur: The state is expected to experience a severe heatwave for the next two to three days. According to meteorologists, a persistent anticyclone over the region is driving hot westerly surface winds, causing a significant heatwave across almost the entire state.
There is currently no forecast for relief from the heatwave in the next two to three days. However, a new western disturbance is expected to become active on 10 April. This may lead to light showers in some parts of the northwest region. A drop in temperature by two to three degrees is anticipated, offering some respite from the heat.
Heatwave Alert for 5 Divisions

Many cities in the state, including the capital Jaipur, experienced above-normal temperatures even overnight. The heatwave is causing intensely hot nights. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions for today and tomorrow. There is also a possibility of dust storms in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions.
Partial Relief from Heat Possible during the Weekend

According to meteorologists, a new western disturbance is likely to become active on 10 and 11 April. This disturbance may bring thunderstorms and dust storms, along with light showers, to the western and northern parts of the state. A temperature drop of two to three degrees Celsius is expected, offering some relief from the intense heat.
Daytime Temperatures Exceed 40 Degrees Celsius

Due to the heatwave, maximum temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in almost all cities across the state. Night-time temperatures were also 8 degrees above normal, intensifying the heat. Overnight minimum temperatures recorded were: Ajmer 25.9°C, Barmer 31.5°C, Bikaner 28.8°C, Churu 25.0°C, Jaipur 26.4°C, Jaisalmer 27.5°C, Jodhpur 26.3°C, Kota 23.5°C, Sri Ganganagar 22.8°C, and Udaipur 24.7°C.

News / Jaipur / Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

Special

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

Jaipur

Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

in 4 hours

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

Bollywood

‘Sikandar’ Tanks on Second Monday, ‘L2 Empuraan’ Nears ₹100 Crore, ‘Chhaava’ Continues Strong

in 5 hours

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

UP News

IMD Predicts Five Days of Heavy Rain, 50 kmph Winds for Uttarakhand

14 hours ago

Latest Jaipur

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

News

Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

in 3 hours

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

News

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Assistant Electrical Inspector and Junior Chemist Posts

14 hours ago

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

News

Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

1 day ago

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary and Benefits

News

Rajasthan Home Guard Salary and Benefits

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.