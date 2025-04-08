Rajasthan Heatwave: Scorching Temperatures and Two-Three Day Heatwave Alert

There is currently no forecast for relief from the heatwave in the next two to three days. However, a new western disturbance is expected to become active on 10 April. This may lead to light showers in some parts of the northwest region. A drop in temperature by two to three degrees is anticipated, offering some respite from the heat.

Heatwave Alert for 5 Divisions Many cities in the state, including the capital Jaipur, experienced above-normal temperatures even overnight. The heatwave is causing intensely hot nights. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions for today and tomorrow. There is also a possibility of dust storms in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota divisions.

Partial Relief from Heat Possible during the Weekend According to meteorologists, a new western disturbance is likely to become active on 10 and 11 April. This disturbance may bring thunderstorms and dust storms, along with light showers, to the western and northern parts of the state. A temperature drop of two to three degrees Celsius is expected, offering some relief from the intense heat.

Daytime Temperatures Exceed 40 Degrees Celsius Due to the heatwave, maximum temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in almost all cities across the state. Night-time temperatures were also 8 degrees above normal, intensifying the heat. Overnight minimum temperatures recorded were: Ajmer 25.9°C, Barmer 31.5°C, Bikaner 28.8°C, Churu 25.0°C, Jaipur 26.4°C, Jaisalmer 27.5°C, Jodhpur 26.3°C, Kota 23.5°C, Sri Ganganagar 22.8°C, and Udaipur 24.7°C.