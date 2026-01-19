JLF 2026: Algorithms, Love, and Identity – Discussions on the Complexities of Generation Z

He said that identity has now become pixelated, and each pixel of identity is a person's small choices: what they wear, what they buy, what they post, where they go. This is why we are constantly creating and recreating ourselves, as if we are living in our own beta version throughout our lives. Referencing John Berger, he said that products address our self-love and then sell that same self-love back to us at a price. Hence, the role of products becomes never-ending.