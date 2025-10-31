Rajasthan High Court receives bomb threat via email, searches conducted after building evacuation

Rajasthan High Court: Panic erupted at the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur Bench) on Friday morning when the court received an email threatening to blow up the building with a bomb. The accused, in the email, expressed anger over the Tamil Nadu government and cases of rape of minors.
The email stated that the building should be evacuated immediately, or there would be serious consequences. Upon receiving the threat, the administration and police sprang into action.
Judges, lawyers, and staff present on the court premises were immediately evacuated. Dog squads, bomb disposal squads, and civil defence teams arrived at the scene and a search operation was launched throughout the entire building.
DCP Rajarshi Raj stated that the High Court premises have been completely evacuated, and no one is currently allowed inside. He added that the fire brigade and bomb detection squad are conducting a thorough search of the entire premises. Security has also been heightened in the surrounding areas.
The police's cyber team is actively searching for the sender of the email and attempting to determine the IP address from which the threat was sent. A large crowd had gathered outside the court. However, the police have controlled the crowd and cordoned off the area.
This is not the first instance of a threatening email being received in Jaipur. Earlier in September, My Oven School in Bhankrota, Springfield in Mansarovar, and a private school in Shivdaspura had also received similar threats. However, all those cases turned out to be hoaxes. The current threat to the High Court has once again raised questions about the security arrangements.
