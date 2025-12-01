Rajasthan Housing Board Approves New Projects, All Records to Go Digital

Image: Patrika
Rajasthan Housing Board New Projects: Several new projects of the Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) have been approved, including those in Bhiwadi, Jaipur, and other districts. The RHB has also planned to digitise land records, making all records from the board's inception to the present day available online for easier searching and verification, thereby enhancing transparency.
Following departmental orders, all records will be digitised in a phased manner. Documents related to all schemes, from old records to the present, will be saved in digital format.
This will simplify the work for both the department and the general public. It will not only bring transparency to housing schemes but also make it easier for residents to find and verify their records.
Work on the elevated road in Sanganer and the widening of the OTS bridge will begin in January. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has issued a work order for the OTS bridge, but the firm awarded the contract has not yet prepared the design. Therefore, it is estimated that work on-site may commence in January. However, the work order issued by the JDA specifies December 9 as the start date. The widening of the bridge will cost ₹32.91 crore and is expected to be completed within one year. Tenders for the Sanganer Elevated Road (from the flyover to Chauradiya Petrol Pump) will be opened on December 11.
