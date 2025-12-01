Rajasthan Housing Board Approves New Projects, All Records to Go Digital

Work on the elevated road in Sanganer and the widening of the OTS bridge will begin in January. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has issued a work order for the OTS bridge, but the firm awarded the contract has not yet prepared the design. Therefore, it is estimated that work on-site may commence in January. However, the work order issued by the JDA specifies December 9 as the start date. The widening of the bridge will cost ₹32.91 crore and is expected to be completed within one year. Tenders for the Sanganer Elevated Road (from the flyover to Chauradiya Petrol Pump) will be opened on December 11.