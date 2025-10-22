Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan IPS Transfers: 34 Officers Reassigned, Sachin Mittal Appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner, VK Singh and Dinesh MN Given Key Roles

Rajasthan IPS Transfer: The Bhajan Lal government has transferred 34 IPS officers. Sachin Mittal has been made Jaipur Police Commissioner, V.K. Singh has been appointed ADG Law and Order, and Dinesh MN has been given the responsibility of ATS-AGTF.

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Rajasthan Transfers 34 IPS Officers

Transfer of 34 IPS officers (Photo: Patrika)

Rajasthan IPS Transfer:Jaipur: The Bhajan Lal government on Wednesday released a list of 34 IPS officers' transfers, which includes the shifting of several senior officials, including the Jaipur Police Commissioner. Under this major reshuffle, Sachin Mittal has been appointed as the Jaipur Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, Biju George Joseph has been transferred to the post of ADG Police Personnel.

Several significant changes have been made in this list. Sanjay Agarwal has been removed from DG Intelligence and appointed to the post of DG Law and Order. Govind Gupta has been made the DG of ACB. He had taken several steps regarding the security arrangements of jails in the past few months.

However, the recent incident of two prisoners escaping from Jaipur Central Jail had intensified discussions. Anil Paliwal has been posted as DG Training and Traffic, while Anand Srivastava has been given the responsibility of DG Special Operations (SOG) for the first time.

Changes in the Jail Department

Changes have also been made in the jail department. Ashok Kumar Rathore has been made DG Prisons. Malini Agarwal has been given the charge of DG Home Guards, while Prashakha Mathur has been retained as ADG in the Police Welfare Department. Sushmit Biswas has been posted as ADG Railways.

Reshuffle in ATS and SOG

Significant reshuffles have also taken place in the ATS and SOG. V.K. Singh has been removed from ADG SOG-ATS and posted as ADG Law and Order. V.K. Singh was previously responsible for investigating paper leaks, cheating, and other irregularities in several recruitment examinations, including SI Recruitment-2021. His posting will now be for Law and Order. Dinesh MN has been assigned the responsibility of ADG Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Jaipur.

Sachin Mittal Becomes Jaipur Police Commissioner

Sachin Mittal, who was previously in the post of ADG Personnel, has now become the Jaipur Police Commissioner. Biju George Joseph has been made ADG Personnel in his place. Vishal Bansal has been posted as ADG SOG, Hawa Singh Ghamariya as ADG Crime, and S. Sengathir as ADG Vigilance.

Meanwhile, other important postings include Lata Manoj Kumar as ADG Civil Rights, Prafull Kumar as IG Intelligence, H.G. Raghavendra Suhasa as IG Jaipur Range, and Rahul Prakash as Special Commissioner (Operations), Jaipur. Dr. Ravi has been made IG Police Welfare and Satyendra Kumar has been made IG ACB.

The state government has stated that the objective behind this major reshuffle is to further strengthen the police administration. Postings have been made in various departments and units keeping in mind the experience and efficiency of the officers. The transfer of officers is expected to help in better functioning of the police department and maintaining law and order.

Ready for New Challenges

With these changes, the officers taking charge in Jaipur Police Commissionerate, Jail, ATS, SOG, ACB, and other departments are ready for new challenges. The government's aim is to strengthen law and order in the state and effectively implement crime control.

The posting of a total of 34 IPS officers includes the transfer of senior officials and the assignment of new responsibilities in important departments. These decisions have been taken considering the experience of the officers and their departmental work, which is expected to improve security, surveillance, and administrative systems in the state.

With Sachin Mittal taking over as Jaipur Police Commissioner, there is an expectation of further strengthening law and order in the city. Meanwhile, changes in the ATS, SOG, and Jail departments are an attempt to make the state's security and administrative structure more effective.

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 08:54 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan IPS Transfers: 34 Officers Reassigned, Sachin Mittal Appointed Jaipur Police Commissioner, VK Singh and Dinesh MN Given Key Roles

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Western Disturbance Active in Rajasthan for 48 Hours, IMD Issues Rain Alert

IMD rain alert
Jaipur

Govt Job 2025: Rajasthan Excise Department Announces 72 Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

MP Government Job Alert
Education News

Rajasthan Road Accident: Four members of the same family returning from Khatu Shyamji die in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan.

Jaipur-Road-accident-1
Jaipur

Rajasthan: New 17.49 km rail line to be laid at cost of Rs 254.06 crore

New-railway-line
Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain: Weather to change again as new western disturbance becomes active, rain expected for 2 days!

Rajasthan-Rain
Jaipur
