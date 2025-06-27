scriptRajasthan: Jaipur-Agra Highway Toll Hike from July 1st | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Jaipur-Agra Highway Toll Hike from July 1st

Jaipur-Agra National Highway: Toll rates have been increased at the Sikandra toll plaza located on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway.

JaipurJun 27, 2025 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

Sikandra-toll-plaza

Sikandra toll plaza. Photo: Patrika

Dausa: Toll rates have been increased at the Sikandra Toll Plaza on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway. The increased rates, implemented by the toll company, will come into effect from July 1st. This includes a ₹10 per vehicle increase for buses, trucks, multi-axle vehicles, and heavy construction machinery. However, rates for cars, passenger vans, jeeps, light commercial vehicles, and local vehicles will remain unchanged.
The revised toll rates are as follows: Car, passenger van, or jeep – ₹80; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) – ₹140; Bus, two-axle truck – ₹285; Multi-axle vehicle – ₹455. The toll for local personal vehicles will be ₹20.
For local commercial vehicles, the toll will be: Motor car/jeep – ₹40; Local Light Commercial Vehicle – ₹70; Bus/two-axle truck – ₹140; and Multi-axle vehicle – ₹225.

Discount for Local Vehicles

As per NHAI regulations, vehicles belonging to residents near the toll plaza will receive a discount on toll fees. Light vehicles such as cars and jeeps will pay ₹20 at the Sikandra toll plaza. Commercial vehicles will receive a 50% discount.

