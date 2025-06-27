Rajasthan: Jaipur-Agra Highway Toll Hike from July 1st

The revised toll rates are as follows: Car, passenger van, or jeep – ₹80; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) – ₹140; Bus, two-axle truck – ₹285; Multi-axle vehicle – ₹455. The toll for local personal vehicles will be ₹20.

For local commercial vehicles, the toll will be: Motor car/jeep – ₹40; Local Light Commercial Vehicle – ₹70; Bus/two-axle truck – ₹140; and Multi-axle vehicle – ₹225. Discount for Local Vehicles As per NHAI regulations, vehicles belonging to residents near the toll plaza will receive a discount on toll fees. Light vehicles such as cars and jeeps will pay ₹20 at the Sikandra toll plaza. Commercial vehicles will receive a 50% discount.