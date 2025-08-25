Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Monsoon: 48% Above Average Rainfall, 91 Deaths in Two Months

Heavy Rain Alert: Rajasthan has received over 48% more rainfall than the average so far this monsoon season. In the past 24 hours, Dausa received the highest rainfall, recording 285 millimetres (11.4 inches).

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

फाइल फोटो: पत्रिका

During the second phase of the monsoon season in Rajasthan, heavy rainfall over nearly two months has resulted in approximately 91 deaths and over 51 injuries due to flooding and lightning strikes. Around 38 houses have collapsed due to waterlogging. The disaster has impacted not only people but also farmers' livestock, with approximately 47 animal deaths reported. Rainfall in the state has exceeded the average by over 48% this monsoon season.

Monsoon's Second Phase

The second phase of the monsoon continued its heavy rainfall on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, Dausa recorded the highest rainfall at 285 millimetres (11.4 inches), followed by Nagaur with 173 mm (7 inches) and Deh with 137 mm (5 inches). Rainfall was also reported in Jaipur, Bharatpur division, Shekhawati region, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions, and parts of Sikar.

Jaipur recorded 92 millimetres of rainfall. According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is expected in 22 districts, including those in Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions, and southern parts of the state on Monday. The monsoon is also expected to remain active for the next five days.

In Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar, the rain subsided on Sunday, bringing some relief to the residents. However, due to significant waterlogging, normal life has not yet resumed. Rescue teams are working to evacuate stranded people.

25 Aug 2025 08:34 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Monsoon: 48% Above Average Rainfall, 91 Deaths in Two Months
