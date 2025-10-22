Rajasthan: New 17.49 km rail line to be laid at cost of Rs 254.06 crore

This is the place where crores of devotees immerse themselves every year in the sentiment of ‘Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare Khatu Mein’ (Shyam, your flute calls to Khatu). Until now, these devotees had to reach Khatu from Ringas station via private vehicles, taxis, or buses. However, upon completion of the rail project, direct rail connectivity will be available, which will not only make travel easier but will also bring new momentum to tourism, trade, and investment.