Rajasthan: New 17.49 km rail line to be laid at cost of Rs 254.06 crore

Jaipur: The holy land of Rajasthan's famous religious site Khatu Shyamji is no longer just a symbol of faith and devotion, but is set to become a centre of new economic and developmental energy. Where the echo of faith is heard at every step, now the whistle of the train engine and the speed of progress are ready to resonate.
The Ringas-Khatu Shyamji rail project, recently approved by the central government, has prepared to write the destiny not only of the local populace but of the entire region.
This new 17.49-kilometre-long rail line will cost ₹254.06 crore. The project was announced by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself. This railway route will go directly from Ringas to Khatu Shyamji.
This is the place where crores of devotees immerse themselves every year in the sentiment of ‘Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare Khatu Mein’ (Shyam, your flute calls to Khatu). Until now, these devotees had to reach Khatu from Ringas station via private vehicles, taxis, or buses. However, upon completion of the rail project, direct rail connectivity will be available, which will not only make travel easier but will also bring new momentum to tourism, trade, and investment.
The connection that will be established with the railway line will not just be of tracks, but a confluence of faith and development. As soon as the first whistle of the train blows on the land of Khatu, a new wave of life will surge through the land, business, and tourism – all three sectors.
The Rajasthan government has already launched a ₹100 crore temple beautification scheme. Under this, the temple premises and surrounding areas are being developed to provide world-class facilities to the devotees. Now, with the addition of rail connectivity, this scheme will show a multi-faceted impact. An increase of 20-30 percent in the number of devotees reaching the temple is estimated. This increase will not only enhance convenience for visitors but will also open new opportunities for local people in business, hotel industry, transportation, food industry, and real estate.
Currently, more than approximately one crore devotees visit Khatu Shyamji every year for darshan. During the Lakkhi Mela, 35-40 lakh devotees arrive in just seven days. This crowd will no longer be limited to just darshan, but will bring new possibilities to the local hotel, transportation, catering, and real estate sectors. Rail facility will make travel cheaper, faster, and more convenient, thereby easing access for devotees from across the country. This will have a direct impact on the local economy and employment.
