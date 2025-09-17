Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan News: Over one lakh youths awaiting unemployment allowance since February

The Rajasthan government's unemployment allowance scheme implementation has been extremely sluggish. Approximately 1.90 lakh beneficiaries have not received their allowance payments since February 2025.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Jaipur: While youth grapple with unemployment, the lack of timely unemployment benefits adds to their woes. The Rajasthan government's unemployment allowance scheme implementation is severely lagging. According to the Department of Employment's data, approximately 1.90 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana haven't received their allowance since February 2025.

15 Districts Without Allowance Since 2024

Youth in Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur (MEE), Karauli, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, and Udaipur districts haven't received unemployment allowance since 2024. Nagaur and Jaipur (MEE) haven't seen payments since November and December 2023 respectively.

The Rajasthan government's Skill and Employment Department has requested ₹267.2 crore from the Finance Department; this is the outstanding amount owed for unemployment allowances.

₹192 Crore Released After Department's Request

Currently, ₹246.8 crore is pending. On 3 September, Sandeep Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Skill and Employment, wrote to the Finance Department requesting the funds. The letter stated that by 31 August, the Employment Department had submitted bills totaling ₹459.6 crore to the treasury office. Following an initial request to the Finance Department in early August, bills worth ₹102.5 crore were cleared, resulting in a payment of ₹192.3 crore.

Outstanding Bills from 2023 and 2024

The letter mentions that a budget of ₹850.2 crore was approved for unemployment allowance payments for the fiscal year 2025-26. Despite this, bills from 2023 and 2024 remain outstanding, hindering timely disbursement of allowances in various districts.

The letter urges prioritization and swift payment of outstanding bills for Alwar, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Karauli, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Udaipur, and the women's employment office in Jaipur through the ECS (Electronic Clearing Service) process.

Employment Department's Image Tarnished

On 5 August 2025, Verma had previously written to the Finance Department requesting clearance of unemployment allowance bills up to July. The letter mentioned that a bill of ₹360.8 crore had been submitted to the treasury office, of which only ₹89.8 crore was paid. The non-payment is damaging the Employment Department's reputation.

Allowance Amount

Under the Rajasthan Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana, unemployed youth are promised a monthly allowance of ₹4,000. Transgender individuals, women, and people with disabilities receive ₹4,500 per month. Approximately 1.9 lakh youth receive this unemployment allowance monthly.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 03:00 pm

