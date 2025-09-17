Rajasthan News: Over one lakh youths awaiting unemployment allowance since February

Currently, ₹246.8 crore is pending. On 3 September, Sandeep Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Skill and Employment, wrote to the Finance Department requesting the funds. The letter stated that by 31 August, the Employment Department had submitted bills totaling ₹459.6 crore to the treasury office. Following an initial request to the Finance Department in early August, bills worth ₹102.5 crore were cleared, resulting in a payment of ₹192.3 crore.