23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Rajasthan Panchayat and Urban Body Elections Could Be Held Simultaneously in December

The state government may conduct elections for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies simultaneously in December this year.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Panchayati Raj Elections
Panchayati Raj Elections Image Source: Social Media

Jaipur: The state government is preparing to hold elections for Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies simultaneously in December this year. A ministerial subcommittee is preparing a report on the restructuring of these institutions for this purpose.

The report on restructuring, prepared by the ministerial subcommittee, will be submitted to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma within the next 15-20 days. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot gave this information after a subcommittee meeting on Tuesday.

Discussion on Objections and Suggestions

He informed that the meeting discussed proposals, objections, and suggestions received from districts regarding the restructuring of Panchayats and Zila Parishads. Proposals related to the formation of new Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis are currently being finalised. After submitting the report to the Chief Minister, the final decision will be taken at his level.

Tenure Ending This Year

It is noteworthy that the tenure of Panchayati Raj institutions and urban bodies in the state is ending at the end of this year. Therefore, the government is seriously considering holding both elections simultaneously.

If this process is completed, it will facilitate coordinated administration and election conduct, reducing expenses. The government is trying to complete the restructuring process on time and submit the necessary information to the Election Commission so that the elections can be held on time.

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 09:22 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Panchayat and Urban Body Elections Could Be Held Simultaneously in December
