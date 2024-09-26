Rajasthan: Cabinet Meeting called by CM Bhajanlal before by-elections, agenda revealed; Stamp on this big decision possible

The agenda for the cabinet meeting and ministerial meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has not been officially released yet, but it is believed that some important decisions may be taken in the meeting. The meeting may also review the progress of the ‘Apno Vikasit Rajasthan 2047’ action plan.
Discussion on Investment Summit possible According to information, after the cabinet meeting, a ministerial meeting will be held at 3 pm, followed by a review of budget announcements by the CM at 4 pm. In this, there may be a discussion on the programs related to the Investment Summit, along with the report of the Pawanar Committee on the 17 new districts created by the previous government.
Decision on Pension Scheme possible Additionally, today’s cabinet meeting may also decide to alleviate the concerns of government employees regarding the old pension scheme (OPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The Rajasthan government may also take a big decision on the ‘one state-one election’ issue, which could lead to a delay in panchayat elections in the state for six months. The government may also form a committee to consider this and may even call a special session of the assembly.