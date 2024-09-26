Rajasthan: Cabinet Meeting called by CM Bhajanlal before by-elections, agenda revealed; Stamp on this big decision possible

The agenda for the cabinet meeting and ministerial meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has not been officially released yet, but it is believed that some important decisions may be taken in the meeting. The meeting may also review the progress of the ‘Apno Vikasit Rajasthan 2047’ action plan.

Discussion on Investment Summit possible According to information, after the cabinet meeting, a ministerial meeting will be held at 3 pm, followed by a review of budget announcements by the CM at 4 pm. In this, there may be a discussion on the programs related to the Investment Summit, along with the report of the Pawanar Committee on the 17 new districts created by the previous government.