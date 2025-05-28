scriptRajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

Rajasthan Electricity Update: Electricity consumers in Rajasthan will receive significant relief. Consumers who set up captive power plants will now be allowed to install solar panels up to double their designated electricity load capacity. However, conditions apply. Read on to find out more.

JaipurMay 28, 2025 / 08:54 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Electricity Consumers Get Big Relief

Rajasthan Electricity Consumers Get Big Relief . (Image- Patrika)

Rajasthan Electricity Update: Electricity consumers in Rajasthan who install captive power plants will now be able to install solar panels up to double their designated electricity load capacity. The state electricity regulatory commission has granted permission, but they will have to store at least 20% of the electricity in batteries. This will allow the use of cheaper electricity during peak hours (when electricity demand exceeds availability). Most of these consumers are industrial and commercial entities that have been generating electricity through solar-connected captive power plants for their own use.

Industrial Units to Receive Cheaper Electricity!

Officials claim this will provide industrial units with cheaper electricity and also reduce the likelihood of power shortages. This is also expected to alleviate power cuts for ordinary consumers. Currently, there are 800 megawatt capacity captive power plants in the state. Following the Rising Rajasthan Investment Global Summit, the government is preparing various plans for industry and other investors.

Double the Previously Allowed Capacity for the First Time

Until now, all categories of consumers were permitted to install solar panels only up to their electricity load capacity. For example, if an industrial unit or office had an electricity load of 80 kilowatts, it could only install a solar panel of 80 kilowatts capacity. Now, they can install a solar panel with double the capacity, i.e., up to 160 kilowatts. This is the first time permission has been granted to install solar panels exceeding the specified capacity.

Incentive: Discount on Wheeling-Transmission Charges

Currently, these consumers are charged a wheeling-transmission charge of ₹1.25 to ₹2 per unit. Under this proposal, they will now receive a 75% to 100% discount on this charge. This charge is levied on those who use transmission lines.

4 Hours of Storage

₹2 crore will be the cost for a one-megawatt electricity storage battery.
2 to 4 hours of electricity supply will be possible from the battery.
26% of industrial units have already installed captive power plants.

Balancing Demand with Public Interest

Industrial consumers have been demanding this for a long time. The electricity regulatory commission has granted relief to industrial consumers, but has also made battery storage mandatory. In this scenario, when industrial units or companies themselves generate and store more electricity, their reliance on DISCOM electricity will reduce.

News / Jaipur / Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Monsoon Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for June

National News

Monsoon Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for June

in 5 hours

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

Jaipur

Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

in 5 hours

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

Raipur

Raipur News: India’s First AI Economic Zone to Come Up in Naya Raipur with ₹1,000 Crore Investment

in 5 hours

Latest Jaipur

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

News

Maharashtra Drenched in Monsoon Downpour; Rajasthan Awaits Early Arrival

14 hours ago

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

News

Jaipur Reports Two Coronavirus Deaths, Rajasthan Nine New Cases

20 hours ago

Rajasthan High Court to Hear SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Case Today

News

Rajasthan High Court to Hear SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Case Today

2 days ago

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Eight-Day Outlook for Wind, Rain, and Heat

News

Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Eight-Day Outlook for Wind, Rain, and Heat

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.