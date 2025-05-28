Rajasthan Power Consumers Get Relief: RERC Allows Double Solar Capacity, With Conditions

Industrial Units to Receive Cheaper Electricity! Officials claim this will provide industrial units with cheaper electricity and also reduce the likelihood of power shortages. This is also expected to alleviate power cuts for ordinary consumers. Currently, there are 800 megawatt capacity captive power plants in the state. Following the Rising Rajasthan Investment Global Summit, the government is preparing various plans for industry and other investors.

Double the Previously Allowed Capacity for the First Time Until now, all categories of consumers were permitted to install solar panels only up to their electricity load capacity. For example, if an industrial unit or office had an electricity load of 80 kilowatts, it could only install a solar panel of 80 kilowatts capacity. Now, they can install a solar panel with double the capacity, i.e., up to 160 kilowatts. This is the first time permission has been granted to install solar panels exceeding the specified capacity.

Incentive: Discount on Wheeling-Transmission Charges Currently, these consumers are charged a wheeling-transmission charge of ₹1.25 to ₹2 per unit. Under this proposal, they will now receive a 75% to 100% discount on this charge. This charge is levied on those who use transmission lines.

4 Hours of Storage ₹2 crore will be the cost for a one-megawatt electricity storage battery.

2 to 4 hours of electricity supply will be possible from the battery.

26% of industrial units have already installed captive power plants.