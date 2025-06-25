Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Elderly Patients Face Particular DifficultiesPensioners and elderly patients are facing the most difficulties. Long queues, doctors’ tardiness, and the hospitals’ self-imposed rules often force them to return home without treatment. A 74-year-old woman from Jaipur said, “We are called early in the morning, but the doctors don’t arrive until 11 am. There isn’t even a place to sit.”
Called Three Hours Early, Then Hours of WaitingJaipur: A patient from Tarun Ki Koont, Durgapura, who underwent bypass surgery a few years ago, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mansarovar. On June 18th, when they arrived at 10 am for their appointment, they were told that RGHS patient slips would only be issued between 7 and 9 am, and the doctor would begin seeing patients at 10 am. However, no such rule has been implemented by the government; it is a rule created by the hospital itself. On the other hand, there are no such restrictions for general patients; their slips and consultations are processed on time.
Counter Closes After Seven SlipsAjmer: An RGHS beneficiary and resident of Gyan Vihar, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at a private hospital on Pushkar Road, a queue of RGHS patients forms at the counter from 6 am. The counter closes after issuing slips to seven patients. Similarly, two or three major private hospitals in the city are only providing consultation and treatment to seven RGHS patients each in the morning OPD counter.
Two Hours for Slips, One Hour for TestsKota: Some private hospitals are acting arbitrarily in RGHS investigations. They only issue slips for two hours and provide testing facilities for only one hour. Such complaints have also reached the CMHO.
Responsibility Changed, Waiting for ImprovementUntil now, the Finance Department was responsible for this scheme, but due to continuous complaints and operational difficulties, it has recently been handed over to the Health Department. Renewed inspection and monitoring are being discussed, but improvements are still awaited.
Improvements to the Scheme Expected SoonThe scheme is being made more patient-friendly with extensive improvements to prevent irregularities. Work has begun to improve implementation, empanelment of hospitals and pharmacy stores, and to make the claims process more transparent and convenient. A grievance redressal system is being developed. A feedback option will also be provided on the portal.
– Gajendra Singh Khivsar, Minister of Medical and Health