Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

In several cities across the state, including Ajmer and Kota, private hospitals have set a maximum number of RGHS patients they will see per day. Only 10 or 15 patients are seen daily, with the rest being given appointments for later dates. The contracts contain no such instructions. Some hospitals even stop accepting RGHS patient files after 1 pm.

Elderly Patients Face Particular Difficulties Pensioners and elderly patients are facing the most difficulties. Long queues, doctors’ tardiness, and the hospitals’ self-imposed rules often force them to return home without treatment. A 74-year-old woman from Jaipur said, “We are called early in the morning, but the doctors don’t arrive until 11 am. There isn’t even a place to sit.”

Called Three Hours Early, Then Hours of Waiting Jaipur: A patient from Tarun Ki Koont, Durgapura, who underwent bypass surgery a few years ago, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mansarovar. On June 18th, when they arrived at 10 am for their appointment, they were told that RGHS patient slips would only be issued between 7 and 9 am, and the doctor would begin seeing patients at 10 am. However, no such rule has been implemented by the government; it is a rule created by the hospital itself. On the other hand, there are no such restrictions for general patients; their slips and consultations are processed on time.

Counter Closes After Seven Slips Ajmer: An RGHS beneficiary and resident of Gyan Vihar, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at a private hospital on Pushkar Road, a queue of RGHS patients forms at the counter from 6 am. The counter closes after issuing slips to seven patients. Similarly, two or three major private hospitals in the city are only providing consultation and treatment to seven RGHS patients each in the morning OPD counter.

At the private hospital on Pushkar Road, consultations and treatment are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. According to a hospital employee, they are not registering more than seven patients a day for surgery. An employee of a private hospital on Kacheri Road stated, “We can only treat seven to ten RGHS patients. The government is not depositing the outstanding amount. A bill of ₹2 to ₹4 lakh is generated daily.”

Two Hours for Slips, One Hour for Tests Kota: Some private hospitals are acting arbitrarily in RGHS investigations. They only issue slips for two hours and provide testing facilities for only one hour. Such complaints have also reached the CMHO.

Responsibility Changed, Waiting for Improvement Until now, the Finance Department was responsible for this scheme, but due to continuous complaints and operational difficulties, it has recently been handed over to the Health Department. Renewed inspection and monitoring are being discussed, but improvements are still awaited.