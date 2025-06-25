scriptRajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Even after the Rajasthan Government launched the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) for state employees and pensioners, some private hospitals continue to act arbitrarily.

JaipurJun 25, 2025 / 08:52 am

Patrika Desk

RGHS

Patient in hospital. Photo: Patrika

Vikas Jain
Jaipur: Even after the Rajasthan government launched the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) for state employees and pensioners, the arbitrariness of some private hospitals persists. While the government has contracted private hospitals for treatment, many of these hospitals have created their own guidelines for RGHS patients.
In several cities across the state, including Ajmer and Kota, private hospitals have set a maximum number of RGHS patients they will see per day. Only 10 or 15 patients are seen daily, with the rest being given appointments for later dates. The contracts contain no such instructions. Some hospitals even stop accepting RGHS patient files after 1 pm.

Elderly Patients Face Particular Difficulties

Pensioners and elderly patients are facing the most difficulties. Long queues, doctors’ tardiness, and the hospitals’ self-imposed rules often force them to return home without treatment. A 74-year-old woman from Jaipur said, “We are called early in the morning, but the doctors don’t arrive until 11 am. There isn’t even a place to sit.”

Called Three Hours Early, Then Hours of Waiting

Jaipur: A patient from Tarun Ki Koont, Durgapura, who underwent bypass surgery a few years ago, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mansarovar. On June 18th, when they arrived at 10 am for their appointment, they were told that RGHS patient slips would only be issued between 7 and 9 am, and the doctor would begin seeing patients at 10 am. However, no such rule has been implemented by the government; it is a rule created by the hospital itself. On the other hand, there are no such restrictions for general patients; their slips and consultations are processed on time.

Counter Closes After Seven Slips

Ajmer: An RGHS beneficiary and resident of Gyan Vihar, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at a private hospital on Pushkar Road, a queue of RGHS patients forms at the counter from 6 am. The counter closes after issuing slips to seven patients. Similarly, two or three major private hospitals in the city are only providing consultation and treatment to seven RGHS patients each in the morning OPD counter.
At the private hospital on Pushkar Road, consultations and treatment are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. According to a hospital employee, they are not registering more than seven patients a day for surgery. An employee of a private hospital on Kacheri Road stated, “We can only treat seven to ten RGHS patients. The government is not depositing the outstanding amount. A bill of ₹2 to ₹4 lakh is generated daily.”

Two Hours for Slips, One Hour for Tests

Kota: Some private hospitals are acting arbitrarily in RGHS investigations. They only issue slips for two hours and provide testing facilities for only one hour. Such complaints have also reached the CMHO.

Responsibility Changed, Waiting for Improvement

Until now, the Finance Department was responsible for this scheme, but due to continuous complaints and operational difficulties, it has recently been handed over to the Health Department. Renewed inspection and monitoring are being discussed, but improvements are still awaited.

Improvements to the Scheme Expected Soon

The scheme is being made more patient-friendly with extensive improvements to prevent irregularities. Work has begun to improve implementation, empanelment of hospitals and pharmacy stores, and to make the claims process more transparent and convenient. A grievance redressal system is being developed. A feedback option will also be provided on the portal.
– Gajendra Singh Khivsar, Minister of Medical and Health

News / Jaipur / Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

in 4 hours

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

in 5 hours

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 5 hours

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

National News

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

18 hours ago

Latest Jaipur

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Exams Begin June 29th

News

Rajasthan JET 2025 Admit Cards Released; Exams Begin June 29th

13 hours ago

Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

News

Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

18 hours ago

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

News

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment: Applications Open

2 days ago

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Registration Deadline Today; Allotment List on June 26th

News

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Registration Deadline Today; Allotment List on June 26th

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.