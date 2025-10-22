Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain: Weather to change again as new western disturbance becomes active, rain expected for 2 days!

Rajasthan Weather Update: The weather in Rajasthan is once again changing. The effect of the Western Disturbance may be seen in the state today as well.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Rajasthan-Rain

Rain in Rajasthan. File photo: Patrika

Jaipur: The weather in Rajasthan is changing once again. Due to the effect of a Western Disturbance that became active on Tuesday, light rain was recorded in many districts of the state, which has somewhat reduced the impact of winter. The effect of the Western Disturbance may be seen in the state today as well. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of clouds in many parts of the state today.

In the last 24 hours, light rain occurred intermittently from Tuesday morning to late evening in some parts of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. Apart from this, drizzle and cloudy weather were also observed in Bikaner, Churu, and Jhunjhunu districts.

Meanwhile, clouds remained in the capital Jaipur, along with Sikar and Alwar. This change in weather led to an increase in night temperatures and a slight decrease in the cold during mornings and evenings.

Temperature in Major Cities of Rajasthan - October 21


























































































































CityMaximum Temperature (°C)Minimum Temperature (°C)
Ajmer33.220.3
Bhilwara32.018.0
Alwar31.620.0
Jaipur32.921.1
Pilani33.120.7
Sikar32.017.5
Kota32.920.4
Udaipur32.020.4
Barmer37.521.9
Jaisalmer35.419.6
Jodhpur35.321.7
Bikaner35.523.4
Churu33.621.2
Ganganagar33.121.7
Nagaur33.821.7
Baran32.417.8
Jalore34.618.2
Sirohi33.015.7
Karauli32.620.0
Dausa32.519.1
Pratapgarh32.619.8
Jhunjhunu31.922.7

Clouds to Remain Today

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of partly cloudy skies in many parts of the state on October 22. However, after this, with no new weather system becoming active, the weather will remain dry for the next two days.

Light Rain Expected Here

According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance will become active in the state on October 25. Due to its effect, light rain may occur in some areas of Kota and Udaipur divisions on October 25 and 27. The Meteorological Department estimates that the effect of winter may be seen in the state at the beginning of November.

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 09:16 am

Rajasthan Rain: Weather to change again as new western disturbance becomes active, rain expected for 2 days!

