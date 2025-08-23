Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan Rains Havoc: Schools shut in 9 districts, alert in 11, army deployed

Schools in nine districts of Rajasthan have been declared closed today due to heavy rainfall. An alert has been issued for heavy rain in 11 districts, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in two districts.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

rain photo
Rajasthan witnesses heavy rains (Image Source : Patrika)

Jaipur. The monsoon has once again gained full momentum in Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall on Friday disrupted daily life in several districts. The situation in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Baran has become flood-like. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 11 districts of the state on Saturday. More rainfall is particularly expected in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts today. Schools have been declared closed in nine districts in view of the situation.

Army Assistance for Relief and Rescue

Seeing the deteriorating situation in the Kota division, the administration had to call in the Army along with the NDRF and SDRF. In Nainwa town of Bundi, up to 13 inches of rain was recorded in 9 hours. Meanwhile, in Bijaulia, Bhilwara, 166 mm of rain in 24 hours caused the Panchanpura dam to overflow and the Aroo river to swell. People had to be rescued from several areas.

Sawai Madhopur and Kota Worst Affected

In Sawai Madhopur, a boat capsized near the Surwal dam, causing panic. Ten people were on board, three of whom were rescued. Continuous rain washed away a bridge on National Highway-552, completely halting traffic. Water entered houses in the old city, and railway tracks were submerged, affecting five trains.

Water Up to 4 Feet on Roads

The situation in Kota was also extremely bad. Many colonies and markets were submerged. In Sultanpur town, water accumulated up to four feet on the roads. A police vehicle also got stuck in the water and had to be pulled out with a tractor. Three gates of the Kota barrage had to be opened on Friday morning.

Reason for Such Heavy Rainfall

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon had been weak for the past two weeks. However, the monsoon trough returning to its normal position and the cyclonic circulation over the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border becoming stationary led to a sudden spell of heavy rainfall.

Schools Closed in These Districts, Daily Life Affected

Due to heavy rainfall, schools were closed on Saturday in Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur, and Bhilwara. After the gates of the Mahi dam were opened in Banswara, Beneshwar Dham has turned into an island.

Many Towns Cut Off from Main Areas

The south-eastern part of Rajasthan is currently bearing the brunt of incessant rainfall. People are confined to their homes, and many towns and villages are cut off from the outside world. The administration is constantly monitoring the situation and engaged in relief work.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Heavy-Rain-in-Rajasthan

IMD latest forecast

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 08:41 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Rains Havoc: Schools shut in 9 districts, alert in 11, army deployed
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.