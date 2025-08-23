Rajasthan Rains Havoc: Schools shut in 9 districts, alert in 11, army deployed

Seeing the deteriorating situation in the Kota division, the administration had to call in the Army along with the NDRF and SDRF. In Nainwa town of Bundi, up to 13 inches of rain was recorded in 9 hours. Meanwhile, in Bijaulia, Bhilwara, 166 mm of rain in 24 hours caused the Panchanpura dam to overflow and the Aroo river to swell. People had to be rescued from several areas.