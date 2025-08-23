Rajasthan Rains Havoc: Schools shut in 9 districts, alert in 11, army deployed

Jaipur. The monsoon has once again gained full momentum in Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall on Friday disrupted daily life in several districts. The situation in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Baran has become flood-like. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 11 districts of the state on Saturday. More rainfall is particularly expected in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts today. Schools have been declared closed in nine districts in view of the situation.
Seeing the deteriorating situation in the Kota division, the administration had to call in the Army along with the NDRF and SDRF. In Nainwa town of Bundi, up to 13 inches of rain was recorded in 9 hours. Meanwhile, in Bijaulia, Bhilwara, 166 mm of rain in 24 hours caused the Panchanpura dam to overflow and the Aroo river to swell. People had to be rescued from several areas.
In Sawai Madhopur, a boat capsized near the Surwal dam, causing panic. Ten people were on board, three of whom were rescued. Continuous rain washed away a bridge on National Highway-552, completely halting traffic. Water entered houses in the old city, and railway tracks were submerged, affecting five trains.
The situation in Kota was also extremely bad. Many colonies and markets were submerged. In Sultanpur town, water accumulated up to four feet on the roads. A police vehicle also got stuck in the water and had to be pulled out with a tractor. Three gates of the Kota barrage had to be opened on Friday morning.
According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the monsoon had been weak for the past two weeks. However, the monsoon trough returning to its normal position and the cyclonic circulation over the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border becoming stationary led to a sudden spell of heavy rainfall.
Due to heavy rainfall, schools were closed on Saturday in Chittorgarh, Baran, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Dungarpur, and Bhilwara. After the gates of the Mahi dam were opened in Banswara, Beneshwar Dham has turned into an island.
The south-eastern part of Rajasthan is currently bearing the brunt of incessant rainfall. People are confined to their homes, and many towns and villages are cut off from the outside world. The administration is constantly monitoring the situation and engaged in relief work.