Rajasthan gets its first Amrit Bharat Express ahead of Diwali, with stops at these stations

According to railway officials, this is the country's first push-pull train designed on the lines of the Vande Bharat train. It will have two engines. The rear engine, located after the last coach of the train, will pull the train, while the front engine will push it. This allows the train to gain speed in a few seconds. There will also be no issues of jerks and vibrations. The speed of this train is also up to 130 km per hour.