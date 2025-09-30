Rajasthan gets its first Amrit Bharat Express ahead of Diwali, with stops at these stations

Amrit Bharat Express (Photo – Patrika archive)
Jaipur: Good news for rail passengers. Rajasthan's first Amrit Bharat Express train will run via Jaipur. This train, operating from Darbhanga in Bihar to Madar Ajmer, will run weekly from October 3. The inaugural special train will arrive in Jaipur today. This general class superfast train will offer passengers state-of-the-art facilities similar to premium trains like Vande Bharat Express. The fare will also be less than that of special trains.
The railways are preparing to start operations of ten Amrit Bharat Express trains. Among them is the Darbhanga-Madar (Ajmer) Amrit Bharat Express. This inaugural special train from Darbhanga will start on Monday at 11 AM. It will reach Gandhinagar at 3:20 PM on Tuesday, Jaipur Junction at 3:45 PM, Kishangarh at 5:35 PM, and Madar at 6:30 PM.
According to railway officials, this is the country's first push-pull train designed on the lines of the Vande Bharat train. It will have two engines. The rear engine, located after the last coach of the train, will pull the train, while the front engine will push it. This allows the train to gain speed in a few seconds. There will also be no issues of jerks and vibrations. The speed of this train is also up to 130 km per hour.
The minimum fare for this train will be ₹35. However, this does not include reservation and other charges. Generally, it will be about 17% more than a superfast train, but less than special trains. No concessions will be applicable.
- Jerk-free journey, LED lights, CCTV cameras, modern toilets, sensor water taps, and announcement facilities.
- Foldable snack tables, luggage racks.
- Live communication between the pilot and station manager.
- Fire safety system and auto smoke detector system are also installed. Passengers smoking will be caught immediately. This facility will be available for the first time in a non-AC train.
- Comfortable seats, charging points also provided. Cushions on the upper berths.
This is a completely non-AC train. It has 22 coaches, including only sleeper and general class coaches. A total of 1800 passengers can travel in them. CCTV cameras are also installed in the coaches. The train is equipped with a safety shield, which eliminates the possibility of two trains colliding.
CPRO Shashi Kiran said that from October 3, the Madar (Ajmer)-Darbhanga weekly Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Madar every Friday at 9:25 PM and reach Jaipur at 11 PM. After a ten-minute halt, it will depart and reach Darbhanga on Sunday at 12:45 AM.
From Darbhanga, this train will depart on October 5, every Sunday at 4:15 AM and arrive at Jaipur station on Monday at 10:25 AM. After a ten-minute halt, it will depart and reach Madar at 1:20 PM. This train will halt at several stations including Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Mandawar Mahuwa Road, Bharatpur, Idgah, Tundla, Etawah, Phaphund, Kanpur Central, Unnao.
