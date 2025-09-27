Rajasthan: Relief for Annual FASTag Pass Holders as NHAI Eases Rules

Jaipur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided significant relief to drivers using annual passes. Previously, if a FASTag was damaged, its facility could not be transferred to another FASTag. However, for those with annual FASTag passes, NHAI has relaxed the rules, stating that if an annual FASTag pass is damaged, it can be ported.
For this, NHAI has provided the option to contact the toll-free number 1033 or send an email to annualpass@ihmcl.com of the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).
A vehicle's FASTag is most often damaged when the car's front windshield is damaged or broken. An annual pass is valid for one year. Therefore, NHAI has given this concession to drivers using annual passes.
NHAI introduced the FASTag annual pass facility this year on August 15. This facility has been implemented at toll plazas on national highways and expressways. With this, drivers can pass through toll plazas without stopping by obtaining an annual pass.
The FASTag annual pass facility is available at 9 toll booths in Rajasthan. This facility is available at toll booths in the districts of Jaipur, Tonk, Jhalawar, Kota, Rajsamand, Pali, and Sirohi in the state.