Jaipur

Rajasthan: Relief for Annual FASTag Pass Holders as NHAI Eases Rules

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided significant relief to vehicle owners who utilise annual passes for toll payments.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Annual FASTag Pass Big relief for vehicle drivers

Jaipur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has provided significant relief to drivers using annual passes. Previously, if a FASTag was damaged, its facility could not be transferred to another FASTag. However, for those with annual FASTag passes, NHAI has relaxed the rules, stating that if an annual FASTag pass is damaged, it can be ported.

For this, NHAI has provided the option to contact the toll-free number 1033 or send an email to annualpass@ihmcl.com of the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).

A vehicle's FASTag is most often damaged when the car's front windshield is damaged or broken. An annual pass is valid for one year. Therefore, NHAI has given this concession to drivers using annual passes.

FASTag Annual Pass Facility Introduced This Year

NHAI introduced the FASTag annual pass facility this year on August 15. This facility has been implemented at toll plazas on national highways and expressways. With this, drivers can pass through toll plazas without stopping by obtaining an annual pass.

Annual Pass Facility Available at These Toll Booths in Rajasthan

The FASTag annual pass facility is available at 9 toll booths in Rajasthan. This facility is available at toll booths in the districts of Jaipur, Tonk, Jhalawar, Kota, Rajsamand, Pali, and Sirohi in the state.

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 03:19 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Relief for Annual FASTag Pass Holders as NHAI Eases Rules
