Jaipur

Rajasthan: Relief Package Approved for Farmers as Over 33% of Kharif Crops Damaged in 3777 Villages Across Six Districts

A piece of good news for farmers in six districts of Rajasthan. The government has declared 3,777 villages in 6 districts of the state as drought-affected.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Kharif crops have suffered the most damage in 3,777 villages across Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, Dholpur, Bundi, Bharatpur, Deeg and Tonk districts.

Relief is on the way for farmers affected by Kharif crop damage in six districts of Rajasthan. The Rajasthan government has issued a notification declaring 3,777 villages across 6 districts of the state as drought-affected. Farmers in these villages who have suffered crop loss of 33% or more due to floods will be eligible for agricultural input grants.

According to Shaili Kushwaha, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Security, this decision will bring relief to affected farmers in 3,777 villages across 43 tehsils of Jhalawar, Dholpur, Bundi, Bharatpur, Deeg, and Tonk. She stated that these villages have been declared drought-affected based on the crop assessment report for Kharif Samvat 2082 (2025-26).

Highest Crop Damage in These Six Districts

According to information received, Kharif crops have been most severely damaged in 3,777 villages across the districts of Jhalawar, Dholpur, Bundi, Bharatpur, Deeg, and Tonk in Rajasthan. Exercising the powers conferred by Sections 3 and 4 of the Rajasthan Affected Areas (Suspension of Proceedings) Act, 1952 (Raj. Adh. No. 21 of 1952), the Rajasthan government has declared 3,777 villages as drought-affected based on the crop assessment reports submitted by the District Collectors for the Kharif crops of Samvat 2082 (2025-26).



List of Drought-Affected Villages

















































Serial NumberDistrict NameTehsil NamesNumber of Drought-Affected Villages Declared
1JhalawarJhalrapatan, Asnawar, Pidawa, Panchpahar, Gangdhar, Aklera, Manohar Thana, Khanpur, Sunel, Bakani, Raipur, Dag1597
2DholpurDholpur, Rajakhera, Bari42
3BundiBundi, Talera, Keshoraipatan, Indragarh, Nainwa, Hindoli, Raythal534
4BharatpurBharatpur, Nadbai, Bayana, Ber, Bhusawar, Rupbas, Rudawal, Uchchain349
5Dholpur (Deeg)Deeg, Kama, Jurhera58
6TonkTonk, Deoli, Dooni, ​Uniyara, Niwai, Peeplu, Todaraisingh, Malpura, Aligarh, Nagarfort1197

Total : 3777

Compensation Process to Begin Soon

The Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Security of the state has released the list of affected tehsils in the six districts where Kharif crops have been damaged, as per the set standards. The process of releasing compensation for crop damage to the affected farmers is also set to begin shortly.

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 01:52 pm

Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Relief Package Approved for Farmers as Over 33% of Kharif Crops Damaged in 3777 Villages Across Six Districts

