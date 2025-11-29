Rajasthan: Relief Package Approved for Farmers as Over 33% of Kharif Crops Damaged in 3777 Villages Across Six Districts

According to information received, Kharif crops have been most severely damaged in 3,777 villages across the districts of Jhalawar, Dholpur, Bundi, Bharatpur, Deeg, and Tonk in Rajasthan. Exercising the powers conferred by Sections 3 and 4 of the Rajasthan Affected Areas (Suspension of Proceedings) Act, 1952 (Raj. Adh. No. 21 of 1952), the Rajasthan government has declared 3,777 villages as drought-affected based on the crop assessment reports submitted by the District Collectors for the Kharif crops of Samvat 2082 (2025-26).