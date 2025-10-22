Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan Road Accident: Four members of the same family returning from Khatu Shyamji die in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan.

Jaipur Road Accident: The havoc of high speed was once again seen in Rajasthan. Four people died in a terrible road accident.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Jaipur-Road-accident-1

Injured woman in the accident. Photo: Patrika

Jaipur: The havoc of high speed has once again been witnessed in Rajasthan. Four members of the same family died in a horrific road accident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the Chomu police station area of Jaipur. Three people were seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Chomu SHO Pradeep Sharma reached the spot with police personnel. The police sent three injured people to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur with the help of an ambulance. The bodies of three of the four people killed in the accident have been kept in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur. The body of one deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Chomu.

All individuals belong to the same family

It is being told that all these people were returning after visiting Khatu Shyamji. All the victims of the accident belong to the same family and are residents of Banaras in UP. These people currently live in Jaipur.

Accident occurred while returning from Khatu Shyam Ji

According to the police, the accident happened near Rampura Pulia on National Highway-52 around 3 am. Seven people residing in the Kardhani police station area of Jaipur had gone to Khatu Shyam Ji on Tuesday on three motorcycles. All of them were returning to Jaipur at night. Meanwhile, in the Chomu police station area, a speeding SUV mowed down three motorcycles. One youth died on the spot in the accident, and six people were seriously injured.

3 out of 6 injured died en route

Three out of the six people injured in the accident died on the way. All the injured were referred from the government hospital in Chomu to Jaipur in a serious condition. Three people, including a woman, died on the way to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. Three injured are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deceased identified

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Srivastava, Sunil Srivastava son of Virendra Srivastava, Shweta Srivastava wife of Lucky Srivastava, and Lucky son of Indraprakash Srivastava. Meanwhile, Avinash son of Vijay Bahadur, Raunak son of Avinash, and Sangeeta wife of Virendra Singh, who were seriously injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 01:39 pm

