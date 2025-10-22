Rajasthan Road Accident: Four members of the same family returning from Khatu Shyamji die in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Chomu SHO Pradeep Sharma reached the spot with police personnel. The police sent three injured people to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur with the help of an ambulance. The bodies of three of the four people killed in the accident have been kept in the mortuary of Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur. The body of one deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Chomu.