Rajasthan Roadways hikes fares: Jaipur-Tonk bus ticket price increased by ₹10

Rajasthan Roadways has increased bus fares by up to 20 per cent from August 6th. This decision has made travelling by roadways buses more expensive.
Passengers have criticised the fare hike, deeming it inappropriate during the current inflationary period. Notably, the increase was implemented without any prior announcement, leading to daily arguments and disputes between passengers and conductors regarding fares.
According to Roadways officials, the fare increase is as follows: 95 paise per kilometre for ordinary buses, ₹1 per kilometre for express and mail buses, ₹1.10 for semi-deluxe buses, ₹1.70 for deluxe buses, and ₹2.50 per kilometre for AC and super luxury buses. This increase has been implemented by updating the computer systems and ticket machines.
Under the new orders, a minimum fare of ₹5 has been fixed for adult passengers and ₹2.50 for children for a minimum distance of 5 kilometres. However, officials have clarified that there has been no change in the rates of extra charges.
This decision has most significantly impacted daily commuters, whose expenses will now increase considerably. Many passengers feel that instead of providing relief during this inflationary period, the government is adding to the burden on the common man.
Roadways officials, however, argue that the increase was necessary due to the rising cost of diesel and maintenance. Overall, this move by Roadways has caused inconvenience to passengers. Dissatisfaction over the fare hike is evident, and its impact on the number of Roadways passengers may be seen in the coming days.