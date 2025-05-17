Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies, Temperatures Soar Above 43°C in Several Districts

Heatwave Sweeps Rajasthan: Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in the state at 45.9°C. Churu recorded 45.6°C, Bikaner 45.2°C, and Jaisalmer 44.6°C. The capital city, Jaipur, reached 43°C. The municipal corporation has implemented measures such as water sprinkling at traffic points and installing green shades to provide relief.

Understanding Nau Tapa (9 Tapa) Nau Tapa is a period when the sun’s rays directly hit the earth. This period is generally considered to be from 25 May to 2 June. During this time, the heat and heatwave effects are at their peak. Precautions are essential when venturing outdoors.

Necessary Precautions:

Avoid going out between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Drink plenty of fluids like water and lemon juice.

Keep children and the elderly away from direct sunlight.

Cover your head and use a towel, hat, or umbrella.

The Meteorological Department predicts that light rain and thunderstorms in several districts may provide some relief in the coming days, but temperatures are expected to rise further during the Nau Tapa period.