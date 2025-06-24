Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

Consumers have reported to Patrika that they are being penalised for delayed bill payments. Their connections are being cut without notice, and discom engineers are removing meters. A fee of ₹2500 is being charged by discom engineers for reconnection.

Electricity Cuts Without Notice Electricity bills have increased since the installation of smart meters. Comparing them to previous bills revealed a significant difference. –Dinesh Verma, Tirupati Nagar, Haldighati Marg Once, my bill payment was delayed, and the engineers removed my meter. They charged ₹2500 for reinstallation.

–Vinod Thapa, Consumer, Tirupati Balaji Nagar My bills have increased since the smart meter installation. I reported the problem to the electricity engineers, but no solution was provided. –Ranveer Singh, Consumer, Kardhani-Jhotwara