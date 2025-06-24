scriptRajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Rajasthan: Smart Meters Cause Electricity Bill Shock, 15% Increase Reported

Electricity consumers are grappling with several other issues related to smart meters. However, their grievances are not being addressed.

JaipurJun 24, 2025 / 10:42 am

Patrika Desk

Consumers with smart meters in Jaipur report a 10-15% increase in their electricity bills since installation. They are also facing other issues related to smart meters, but their complaints are not being addressed.

Consumers who have approached assistant engineers at electricity offices regarding increased monthly bills are being dismissed with the explanation that the meters are automatic and nothing can be done. The reality, however, is that assistant engineers are under pressure to achieve 100% billing in their sub-divisions every month, leading to their silence on billing-related issues.
Consumers have reported to Patrika that they are being penalised for delayed bill payments. Their connections are being cut without notice, and discom engineers are removing meters. A fee of ₹2500 is being charged by discom engineers for reconnection.

Electricity Cuts Without Notice

Electricity bills have increased since the installation of smart meters. Comparing them to previous bills revealed a significant difference.

Dinesh Verma, Tirupati Nagar, Haldighati Marg

Once, my bill payment was delayed, and the engineers removed my meter. They charged ₹2500 for reinstallation.
Vinod Thapa, Consumer, Tirupati Balaji Nagar

My bills have increased since the smart meter installation. I reported the problem to the electricity engineers, but no solution was provided.

Ranveer Singh, Consumer, Kardhani-Jhotwara

