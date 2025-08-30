Rajasthan to Become Investment and Urban Development Hub; High-Tech IT City Planned for Jaipur, Bhiwadi to be the New Gurugram

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Chief Secretary, Sudhanshu Pant, stated that the country has placed special emphasis on urban development and urban infrastructure over the past 10 years. He highlighted Rajasthan's immense potential, with its Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities rapidly developing, positioning the state to become a hub for investment and urban development. These remarks were made during the National Convention of NAREDCO.
He further explained that Rajasthan benefits significantly from its geographical location, connecting the NCR to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with approximately 40% of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor passing through the state. The recent announcement of nine greenfield expressways will further enhance connectivity between major cities and national highways and other expressways.
The recently commenced Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro, incorporating the expertise of DMRC on the advice of Mahua, was also discussed. He mentioned policies like the Rajasthan Township Policy 2025 and Model Building Bylaws 2025, which offer high FAR and simplified approval processes. The state government is actively working to establish Bhiwadi as a strong alternative to Gurugram-Manesar.
A high-tech city and an IT city spanning over 500 hectares are proposed in the capital city, Jaipur. Pant assured that the Rajasthan government welcomes investment, simplifying processes and committing to making investments secure and profitable. NAREDCO President, G. Hari Babu, commended the government's efforts in strengthening the housing and infrastructure sectors, describing them as twin engines of growth.