Rajasthan to Challenge China's Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals

According to official sources, the GSI and AMD are continuing surveys in several places in Balotra and Jalore districts. The survey work in Bhati Kheda area of Siwana tehsil in Balotra district is almost complete, and the auction process for mining will begin soon. For rare minerals, the central government auctions mining leases to private companies or state government agencies. Since there are no wildlife sanctuaries or similar areas nearby in Bhati Kheda, it is believed that there will be no environmental or local-level obstacles.