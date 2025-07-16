16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Challenge China's Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals

Large reserves of rare earth minerals have been discovered in Balotra, according to surveys conducted by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD).

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Rare earth minerals in Rajasthan
Rare earth minerals in Rajasthan

Arun Sharma

Rajasthan alone can not only reduce China's dominance in rare earth mineral production but also supply other countries. Surveys by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) have revealed large reserves of rare earth minerals in Bhati Kheda in the Siwana tehsil of Balotra. Note that currently, 90 per cent of the world's rare earth elements are produced in China. These include 17 types of rare elements, which are in high demand in modern technology.

According to official sources, the GSI and AMD are continuing surveys in several places in Balotra and Jalore districts. The survey work in Bhati Kheda area of Siwana tehsil in Balotra district is almost complete, and the auction process for mining will begin soon. For rare minerals, the central government auctions mining leases to private companies or state government agencies. Since there are no wildlife sanctuaries or similar areas nearby in Bhati Kheda, it is believed that there will be no environmental or local-level obstacles.

Country's First Mining in Hard Rock

Dr. Chandraprakash Dadhich, Senior Geologist, Mining Department, Barmer, said that Bhati Kheda block contains rare elements in hard rock granite. This will be the country's first block with rare mineral reserves in hard rock. These are usually found in smaller quantities in hard rock. According to GSI officials, a G2 level survey has been completed here, meaning large reserves of rare earth elements have been confirmed.

State to Become a Hub for Rare Minerals

Rare earth elements are used in electronics, green energy, defence, high-power magnets, aerospace, and other equipment manufacturing. There is a huge demand for them in the global market. Surveys are underway for rare earth minerals in Barmer, Balotra, and Jalore. Experts believe that by discovering and evaluating mineral reserves, accurate mapping, strengthening technology and infrastructure, and attracting investors for mining, Rajasthan can become a major hub for rare earth minerals.

Updated on:

16 Jul 2025 09:21 am

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 09:10 am

