Rajasthan to Connect with Arabian Sea via Inland Port in Jalore, Creating Thousands of Jobs

Jaipur: Rajasthan is now preparing to connect directly with sea connectivity. The Jalore district of the state will be directly connected to the Arabian Sea via the Gulf of Kutch. For this, an inland port (waterway) will be built in Jalore. The efforts that have been going on for the last decade and a half have now gained momentum. A waterway of about 262 kilometers will be built from Kandla Port to Jalore, for which more than Rs 10,000 crore is proposed to be spent on dredging.