28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the commencement of a ₹250 crore project to increase Rajasthan's green cover. He also announced the creation of 3500 Van Mitras across the state.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras
Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras

The Rajasthan government has initiated a ₹250 crore green development project to enhance the green cover and protect the environment.

Under this scheme, dedicated individuals committed to environmental protection will be appointed as 'Van Mitra'. The target is to plant 10 crore saplings this year and 50 crore saplings over the next five years, along with the creation of 3500 Van Mitra positions. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared these plans on Sunday at the 76th State-level Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University campus in Madao.

Record of Planting 2.5 Crore Saplings in a Single Day

CM Bhajanlal stated that during the Van Mahotsav, organised on Hariyali Teej, a record of planting 2.5 crore saplings in a single day will be achieved. At the ceremony, CM Bhajanlal planted a Sindur sapling, launched a Rohida-based brochure, and presented the Amrita Devi Bishnoi Smriti Puraskar and Innovation Award. He also paid homage at the statue of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya on the university campus.

Amrita Devi Bishnoi Award-2023 Distributed

At the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal also distributed the Amrita Devi Bishnoi Award-2023. The ceremony was attended by Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Bagru MLA and Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Ramsevak Das, and other officials.

Abundant Rainfall Due to Divine Grace

CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the Van Mahotsav was being celebrated on Hariyali Teej, a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. He attributed the abundant rainfall to the blessings of Lord Shiva, mentioning that over half of the state's dams had filled up in July, with the Bisalpur dam overflowing for the first time in July.

Plant a Tree in Your Mother's Name

CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to plant a tree in the name of one's mother. He urged everyone to plant at least one sapling in their mother's name and care for it as a family member. He mentioned that inspired by this initiative, the Rajasthan government launched 'Mission Hariyali Rajasthan' last year during Hariyali Teej.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 08:44 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.