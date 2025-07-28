Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras

The Rajasthan government has initiated a ₹250 crore green development project to enhance the green cover and protect the environment.
Under this scheme, dedicated individuals committed to environmental protection will be appointed as 'Van Mitra'. The target is to plant 10 crore saplings this year and 50 crore saplings over the next five years, along with the creation of 3500 Van Mitra positions. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared these plans on Sunday at the 76th State-level Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University campus in Madao.
CM Bhajanlal stated that during the Van Mahotsav, organised on Hariyali Teej, a record of planting 2.5 crore saplings in a single day will be achieved. At the ceremony, CM Bhajanlal planted a Sindur sapling, launched a Rohida-based brochure, and presented the Amrita Devi Bishnoi Smriti Puraskar and Innovation Award. He also paid homage at the statue of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya on the university campus.
At the event, Chief Minister Bhajanlal also distributed the Amrita Devi Bishnoi Award-2023. The ceremony was attended by Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Bagru MLA and Director General of Police Rajiv Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Ramsevak Das, and other officials.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the Van Mahotsav was being celebrated on Hariyali Teej, a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. He attributed the abundant rainfall to the blessings of Lord Shiva, mentioning that over half of the state's dams had filled up in July, with the Bisalpur dam overflowing for the first time in July.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to plant a tree in the name of one's mother. He urged everyone to plant at least one sapling in their mother's name and care for it as a family member. He mentioned that inspired by this initiative, the Rajasthan government launched 'Mission Hariyali Rajasthan' last year during Hariyali Teej.