Rajasthan to Appoint 3,500 Van Mitras

Under this scheme, dedicated individuals committed to environmental protection will be appointed as 'Van Mitra'. The target is to plant 10 crore saplings this year and 50 crore saplings over the next five years, along with the creation of 3500 Van Mitra positions. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared these plans on Sunday at the 76th State-level Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University campus in Madao.