Rajasthan to Establish 15 New Air Quality Monitoring Centres

Fifteen cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, will see the construction of new continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems (air quality monitoring centres) within five months. This will provide accurate information on air pollution and strengthen air quality monitoring.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

Rajasthan 15 cities built New air quality testing centers Know why it will be made first here
फाइल फोटो पत्रिका

Rajasthan Pollution: Fifteen cities across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, will see the construction of new continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems (air quality monitoring centres) within five months. This will provide accurate information on air pollution and strengthen air quality monitoring.

Locations for the First Centres

The first air quality monitoring centres will be established in Alwar, Khairthal, Kotputli, and Deegh, as these cities are part of the NCR region. Other cities will follow subsequently. Air quality monitoring centres will also be established in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Salumber, and Kishangarh (Ajmer).

Single Centre Planned for Kota

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board had initially decided to establish centres in Behror, Balotra, and Falaudi. However, these have been replaced by Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Kishangarh, and Salumber. While two centres were initially planned for Kota, now only one will be constructed.

Four New Centres for Jaipur

Four new centres will be built in Jaipur, bringing the total number of centres in the city to ten. However, their locations are yet to be finalised. The Board has already conducted air pollution tests at approximately ten locations in the city using mobile air quality monitoring vehicles, covering 28 parameters.

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 03:26 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan to Establish 15 New Air Quality Monitoring Centres
