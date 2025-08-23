Rajasthan to Establish 15 New Air Quality Monitoring Centres

Rajasthan Pollution: Fifteen cities across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, will see the construction of new continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems (air quality monitoring centres) within five months. This will provide accurate information on air pollution and strengthen air quality monitoring.
The first air quality monitoring centres will be established in Alwar, Khairthal, Kotputli, and Deegh, as these cities are part of the NCR region. Other cities will follow subsequently. Air quality monitoring centres will also be established in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Salumber, and Kishangarh (Ajmer).
The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board had initially decided to establish centres in Behror, Balotra, and Falaudi. However, these have been replaced by Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Kishangarh, and Salumber. While two centres were initially planned for Kota, now only one will be constructed.
Four new centres will be built in Jaipur, bringing the total number of centres in the city to ten. However, their locations are yet to be finalised. The Board has already conducted air pollution tests at approximately ten locations in the city using mobile air quality monitoring vehicles, covering 28 parameters.