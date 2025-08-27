Rajasthan to Establish Dog Feeding Points Following Supreme Court Order

Dogs Feeding Points: Following a Supreme Court order, the state government has issued strict instructions to all municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities regarding the increasing number of stray dogs and related facilities. Adherence to the Stray Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 is now mandatory. Under this, feeding points for dogs will now be identified in every ward and area. For this, the urban bodies will liaise with local resident welfare associations and animal welfare organisations. Even in cases of rabies, complete arrangements for their food and drink will be made.