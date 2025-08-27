Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Establish Dog Feeding Points Following Supreme Court Order

Rajasthan Government's Department of Autonomous Administration issues major directive: Feeding points for dogs will be established across Rajasthan. Additionally, in accordance with the orders of the Indian Animal Welfare Board, ₹200 will be provided for the capture of each dog.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Rajasthan Government in Action After Supreme Court Order Dogs Feeding Points Built in State
Dogs Feeding Points: Following a Supreme Court order, the state government has issued strict instructions to all municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities regarding the increasing number of stray dogs and related facilities. Adherence to the Stray Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 is now mandatory. Under this, feeding points for dogs will now be identified in every ward and area. For this, the urban bodies will liaise with local resident welfare associations and animal welfare organisations. Even in cases of rabies, complete arrangements for their food and drink will be made.

Rajasthan First State, Claims Department Secretary Ravi Jain

Department Secretary Ravi Jain claims that after the Supreme Court order, Rajasthan is the first state to issue such orders concerning both the public and animal welfare. All bodies must send compliance reports to the government within 30 days of the order.

Order: Sterilisation, Rabies Vaccination

Sterilisation and Vaccination: Sterilisation, rabies vaccination, and deworming centres will be established in every city. Captured dogs will be treated, tagged, and released in the same area. CCTV cameras will be installed in operating rooms and ABC centres.

Only Trained Teams to Capture Dogs
Only trained personnel will capture dogs using nets or by hand.

Sterilisation Age Limit
No dog under six months of age will be sterilised.

Monitoring Committee
A committee of NGO members and animal welfare activists will be formed in every city to conduct regular reviews.

Record Keeping
Records of sterilisation, vaccination, deaths, and feeding will be mandatory.

₹200 for Dog Capture

According to the Indian Animal Welfare Board, ₹200 is stipulated for capturing each dog, and ₹1450 for sterilisation, feeding, and post-operative care.

