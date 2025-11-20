Rajasthan to Establish Solar and Thermal Power Projects Worth Rs 15,600 Crore; Two Colleges to be Renamed

A decision has been taken to allocate 161.45 hectares of land in village Karnisar, Bhatiyan of Pugal tehsil in Bikaner district and 356.25 hectares of land in village Kharnai of Rawatbhata tehsil in Chittorgarh district for the establishment of solar energy projects. Powergrid Barmer-1 Transmission Ltd. will be allocated 70.6 hectares of land in Sokharu of Barmer district for the establishment of a 765 KV substation.