Rajasthan to Establish Solar and Thermal Power Projects Worth Rs 15,600 Crore; Two Colleges to be Renamed

The Cabinet meeting approved the proposal for the formation of a joint venture company between Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).
In this company, RVUNL and SCCL will have a share of 26% and 74% respectively. This JV will establish an 800 MW coal-based thermal power project at the mine site at a cost of ₹9,600 crore and 1500 MW solar projects in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹6,000 crore.
Approval was also given for the renaming of Government College, Kalandri located in Sirohi as Sanghvi Heerachandji Phoolchandji Government College, Kalandri and Government College, Kailash Nagar as Matushri Puribai Punmaji Mali Torso Government College Kailash Nagar.
A decision has been taken to allocate 161.45 hectares of land in village Karnisar, Bhatiyan of Pugal tehsil in Bikaner district and 356.25 hectares of land in village Kharnai of Rawatbhata tehsil in Chittorgarh district for the establishment of solar energy projects. Powergrid Barmer-1 Transmission Ltd. will be allocated 70.6 hectares of land in Sokharu of Barmer district for the establishment of a 765 KV substation.
