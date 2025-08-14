Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Expedite Gold, Silver, and Lithium Exploration Following Six Key Mining Law Changes

Rajasthan's Treasure Trove: The central government has introduced six new amendments to mining and mineral laws, potentially impacting Rajasthan's economy significantly.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

Treasure of Rajasthan
Representative Image: AI

Jaipur. The central government has implemented six significant amendments to the 'Mining and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act' to accelerate the exploitation of the nation's mineral resources. These changes will not only simplify the exploration of strategic and critical minerals but also directly benefit mineral-rich states like Rajasthan. Commenting on these six amendments, Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy stated, "We are dependent on foreign countries for minerals like lithium. These changes will provide both royalty and employment opportunities to mineral-rich states."

Six Key Amendments

  • Adding New Minerals to a Single Lease: Existing mine leaseholders can now add minerals such as lithium, gold, silver, nickel, and coal to their existing leases, in most cases without additional charges.
  • State Control over Royalty Determination: State governments will determine the royalty on minor minerals like stone, gravel, and sand.
  • National Mineral Exploration Mission: The 'National Minerals Exploration and Development Trust' will invest ₹8,700 crore over the next five years in exploration and development.
  • Extended Leases for Deep Minerals: Permission to expand lease areas for minerals located at depths exceeding 200 meters.
  • Establishment of a Mineral Exchange: A registered electronic trading platform will be created for the trade of minerals and metals.
  • Premium Payment for Additional Minerals in Auctioned Mines: An additional auction premium will be required for adding new minerals to mines acquired through auction.

How Rajasthan Will Benefit

  • Rajasthan's land contains several critical minerals alongside major minerals—gold, silver, tungsten, lignite, and rare earths.
  • Two gold mines have already been auctioned, with more auctions pending.
  • Exploration of rare earth elements is ongoing, and the changes at the central level will accelerate this process.
  • The state has approximately 82 types of minerals, of which 52 are already being mined. Now, the exploration and production of strategic minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel will open up, increasing both royalty and employment opportunities.

Rajasthan's Mineral Treasure

Critical Minerals: Gold, silver, lignite, tungsten, granite, gypsum, bentonite.

Rare Earths: Exploration ongoing, preparations for future auctions.

Others: Copper, zinc, phosphorite, limestone, and several industrial minerals.

Benefits of Regulatory Amendments for Rajasthan

Rajasthan possesses several critical minerals, including gold and silver, which are classified as major minerals. The amendments to the regulations could benefit Rajasthan. Although two gold mines in Rajasthan have already been auctioned, more mine auctions are planned. The state also has several critical minerals, and their exploration is currently underway.

Company Formation for Mineral Exploration

These mines will also be auctioned in the future. Exploration of rare earths is underway in the state. Many minerals remain unexplored. The formation of a company at the central government level for exploration will also benefit Rajasthan's mineral exploration efforts.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 11:06 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan to Expedite Gold, Silver, and Lithium Exploration Following Six Key Mining Law Changes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.