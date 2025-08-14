Rajasthan to Expedite Gold, Silver, and Lithium Exploration Following Six Key Mining Law Changes

Jaipur. The central government has implemented six significant amendments to the 'Mining and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act' to accelerate the exploitation of the nation's mineral resources. These changes will not only simplify the exploration of strategic and critical minerals but also directly benefit mineral-rich states like Rajasthan. Commenting on these six amendments, Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy stated, "We are dependent on foreign countries for minerals like lithium. These changes will provide both royalty and employment opportunities to mineral-rich states."
Critical Minerals: Gold, silver, lignite, tungsten, granite, gypsum, bentonite.
Rare Earths: Exploration ongoing, preparations for future auctions.
Others: Copper, zinc, phosphorite, limestone, and several industrial minerals.
Rajasthan possesses several critical minerals, including gold and silver, which are classified as major minerals. The amendments to the regulations could benefit Rajasthan. Although two gold mines in Rajasthan have already been auctioned, more mine auctions are planned. The state also has several critical minerals, and their exploration is currently underway.
These mines will also be auctioned in the future. Exploration of rare earths is underway in the state. Many minerals remain unexplored. The formation of a company at the central government level for exploration will also benefit Rajasthan's mineral exploration efforts.