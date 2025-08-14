Rajasthan to Expedite Gold, Silver, and Lithium Exploration Following Six Key Mining Law Changes

Jaipur. The central government has implemented six significant amendments to the 'Mining and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act' to accelerate the exploitation of the nation's mineral resources. These changes will not only simplify the exploration of strategic and critical minerals but also directly benefit mineral-rich states like Rajasthan. Commenting on these six amendments, Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy stated, "We are dependent on foreign countries for minerals like lithium. These changes will provide both royalty and employment opportunities to mineral-rich states."