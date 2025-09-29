Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan to Get First Amrit Bharat Express Train, Know its Route and Fare

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will virtually flag off this train, which will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Madar Ajmer, on Monday. It will reach Madar Ajmer via Jaipur on Tuesday.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Jaipur: Good news for rail passengers travelling from Jaipur. The state's first Amrit Bharat Express train will run via Jaipur. The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will virtually flag off this train, which will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Madar Ajmer, on Monday. It will reach Madar Ajmer via Jaipur on Tuesday.

It is being said that the regular operation of the saffron-coloured Amrit Bharat Express train will be weekly from October 3. Passengers will get state-of-the-art facilities like premium trains such as the Vande Bharat Express in this general category superfast train. The fare will also be less than that of special trains.

In fact, the railways are preparing to start the operation of ten Amrit Bharat Express trains. The Darbhanga-Madar (Ajmer) Amrit Bharat Express is also included among them. This inaugural special train from Darbhanga will start on Monday at 11 AM. It will reach Gandhinagar at 3:20 PM on Tuesday, Jaipur Junction at 3:45 PM, Kishangarh at 5:35 PM, and Madar at 6:30 PM.



Amrit Bharat Express to offer Vande Bharat-like speed

According to railway officials, this is the country's first train designed on the lines of the Vande Bharat train. It will have two engines. The second engine will be placed after the last coach of the train. Both engines will provide speed to the train. The front engine will pull the train, while the rear engine will push it. This allows the train to gain speed in a matter of seconds. There will also be no problem of jerks and vibrations.

1800 passengers can travel in 22 coaches

This is a completely non-AC train. It has 22 coaches. These include only sleeper and general class coaches. A total of 1800 passengers can travel in them. CCTV cameras are also installed in the coaches. The train is also equipped with a Kavach (anti-collision) system, which will prevent the possibility of two trains colliding.

Minimum fare will be ₹35

The minimum fare for this train will be ₹35. However, this does not include reservation and other charges. Generally, it will be about 17 per cent more than a superfast train, but less than special trains. No concessions will be applicable.



Know why this train is special?

It will offer a jerk-free journey, an attractive look, LED lights, CCTV cameras, modern toilets, sensor water taps, and an announcement system similar to the metro. It will have foldable snack tables and luggage racks. There will be live communication between the pilot and the station manager, like in the metro. It is also equipped with a fire safety system and an auto smoke detector system. Passengers smoking will be caught immediately. This facility will be available for the first time in a non-AC train. It will also have comfortable seats with charging points.

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 09:17 am

Jaipur

Rajasthan

