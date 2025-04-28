Rajasthan Ultimatum: Remove Banned Plastics Within 15 Days or Face Strict Action

Dilawar, along with the Minister of State for the Panchayati Raj Department, Otaram Dewasi, made this statement on Monday at a meeting of various departments, plastic producers, and stockists on plastic waste management held at the government secretariat.

He said that the use of plastic in the state is killing seven and a half lakh people annually. He strictly advised against the use of plastic and said that all government departments should issue the latest guidelines on not using plastic, and strict action will be taken against any government official who violates these guidelines.

The Panchayati Raj Minister instructed that a work plan be created to make the state plastic-free, that officers should go out into the field, conduct inspections, and take action against those who do not comply with the guidelines on not using plastic.

He instructed that those producing polythene should be informed of its harmful effects and persuaded to stop production, and the general public should also be encouraged not to use it. He instructed to raise public awareness to inform the general public about the harmful effects of plastic.

Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary and Commissioner Dr. Jogaram said that a plastic waste management unit is being set up for the disposal of plastic waste, where plastic will be separated from the waste. Special emphasis is being given to plastic waste management for complete sanitation in rural areas. He instructed the Local Bodies Department to formulate rules/regulations for plastic waste management. He instructed to promote and fully publicise the non-use of banned plastic and the use of various alternative materials available in place of plastic.

The meeting was also attended by Swachh Bharat Mission Director Saloni Khemka, representatives of the Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and Environment Department, and the State Pollution Control Board. ————