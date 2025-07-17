Rajasthan University Student Union Elections Fee Row : Students Demand Accountability

The atmosphere in Rajasthan's colleges and universities is heating up with admissions and student union elections. Uncertainty remains about whether elections will be held this time. However, colleges and universities are collecting student union election fees during admissions. Students in Rajasthan's 665 government colleges and 13 state universities are being charged student union election fees again this year. If the government doesn't make a decision regarding the elections, then, like the previous two sessions, the election fee will be collected but will not be refunded.