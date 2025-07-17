Rajasthan University Student Union Elections Fee Row : Students Demand Accountability

The atmosphere in Rajasthan's colleges and universities is heating up with admissions and student union elections. Uncertainty remains about whether elections will be held this time. However, colleges and universities are collecting student union election fees during admissions. Students in Rajasthan's 665 government colleges and 13 state universities are being charged student union election fees again this year. If the government doesn't make a decision regarding the elections, then, like the previous two sessions, the election fee will be collected but will not be refunded.
In Rajasthan University and other state universities and colleges, students are charged ₹50 to ₹100 during admission. Based on this, crores of rupees are being collected across Rajasthan in the name of student union elections. This fee is for one session. Similar collections were made in the previous two sessions, but the fee was not returned even though the elections did not take place.
In colleges and universities, the Development Committee determines all types of institutional fees. This includes student union elections, parking, library, and other fees. The committee meeting is held in advance, and decisions are made.
Student leader Shubham Rewar says that the university uses this fee to cover expenses incurred in student union elections. However, if elections do not take place, it is used for other purposes. In Rajasthan University, more than 25,000 students are studying, and a fee of ₹100 was collected from them.
The government should conduct student union elections. If student union elections are not being held, then universities and colleges should stop collecting fees in the name of elections, and if they have already collected it, the institutions should return it if the elections do not take place.
Dr. Banay Singh, General Secretary, RUCTA
Student union elections are very important for student representation in the university. Since the fee for conducting student union elections is being collected from students at the time of admission, student union elections should be held.