Rajasthan University Releases BA Second and Third Year Results 2025

Recently Released Results for Other Courses (Table) Course Name Session/Year BSc Part II 2025 BSc Part III 2025 BSc (Honours) Part II 2025 BSc (Honours) Part III 2025 BSc Home Science Part II 2025 BSc Home Science Part III 2025 The BA first-year result has already been declared. Earlier, the university also released the results for BCom and BCom Honours courses. However, due to heavy traffic on the website immediately after the results were released, some students are facing technical difficulties. In such cases, they are advised to try again after a short interval.The BA first-year result has already been declared. Earlier, the university also released the results for BCom and BCom Honours courses.

How to Check Your Result First, visit the First, visit the uniraj.ac.in website. Go to the ‘Students Corner’ section on the homepage. Click on the ‘Results’ link. Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen. Carefully check and download your result. Be sure to take a printout for future reference. Verify This Information in Your Result Student’s Name