Jaipur

Rajasthan University Releases BA Second and Third Year Results 2025

Rajasthan University Result 2025: Rajasthan University has released the results for BA second and third year for 2025. Students can check their results online using their roll number at uniraj.ac.in.

JaipurJun 28, 2025 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan University Result 2025

Rajasthan University Result 2025 (Image: X)

The Rajasthan University, Jaipur, has released the examination results for BA second-year and third-year students. Students who appeared in these examinations this year can now view their results online by visiting the university’s official website, uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in.
However, due to heavy traffic on the website immediately after the results were released, some students are facing technical difficulties. In such cases, they are advised to try again after a short interval.

Recently Released Results for Other Courses (Table)

Course NameSession/Year
BSc Part II2025
BSc Part III2025
BSc (Honours) Part II2025
BSc (Honours) Part III2025
BSc Home Science Part II2025
BSc Home Science Part III2025
The BA first-year result has already been declared. Earlier, the university also released the results for BCom and BCom Honours courses.

How to Check Your Result

First, visit the uniraj.ac.in website.

Go to the ‘Students Corner’ section on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Results’ link.

Now enter your roll number and date of birth.
Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check and download your result.

Be sure to take a printout for future reference.

Verify This Information in Your Result

Student’s Name
Parents’ Names

Date of Birth

Course and Examination Name

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Pass/Fail Status

Rank (if available)

Direct Link

Students can contact the university administration regarding any errors in the result. The university may soon release the results for other remaining courses, so keep checking the website regularly.

