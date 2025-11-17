Rajasthan University’s B.Ed Examination Fees Doubled, Students Warn of Protest

Rajasthan University BEd Course Now Costlier (Patrika Photo)
Rajasthan University has dashed the dreams of young people preparing to become teachers in the state. First, the administration implemented a semester system in B.Ed., and now the examination fee has been increased by up to double. This will place a financial burden on more than 20,000 students in approximately 164 B.Ed. colleges affiliated with the university.
Previously, the course in colleges affiliated with Rajasthan University was for two years, which the university administration has extended to four years. This means students will now have to study for four years to obtain a B.Ed. degree. In the two-year course, examinations for the first and second years were held twice a year. In the meantime, students will only be eligible for vacancies announced for teacher recruitment after completing the four-year course.
Previously, the examination fee for the two-year course was fixed at ₹8,120. This has now been increased, and students will have to pay a total examination fee of ₹17,240 across four semesters. The practical fee of ₹190 per semester will be charged separately, amounting to ₹760 for four semesters.
Office bearers of the Teacher Trainers Progressive Committee have termed the order to impose such a heavy financial burden on students at once as incorrect. Citing the semester system in other courses, they stated that while the M.Ed. also has a semester system, the fee is around ₹1,900 per semester. They questioned the basis for setting the B.Ed. semester fee at ₹4,310. The university administration's decision is not logical and should be withdrawn.
Rakesh Rao, Controller of Examinations at Rajasthan University, stated that a committee has been formed to look into the examination fees for the B.Ed. semester system, and the fee has been increased according to the set parameters based on its recommendations. Earlier, examinations were held twice, but now they will be held four times. In such a scenario, the financial burden on the university will also increase.
Students preparing for B.Ed. have said that opportunities for government jobs are already limited for students, and now extending the B.Ed. course to four semesters and doubling the examination fee is wrong. Student Krishan Kumar said that an increase in examination fees will force economically weaker students to abandon the course. Student organisations will soon launch an agitation if the examination fees are not reduced.
