Rajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today

Kishangarh Records Highest Rainfall According to the Meteorological Department’s data, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 21 mm was recorded in Kishangarh (Baran). Heat waves/hot nights were also recorded in some parts of the state.

Nagaur Records Highest Minimum Temperature According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.