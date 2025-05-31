scriptRajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

Rajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today

Rajasthan Weather Today: New Prediction from Meteorological Department. There is a possibility of rain in 8 districts of Rajasthan within the next 90 minutes. The forecast includes light rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 KMPH.

JaipurMay 31, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Weather Update

Rajasthan Weather Today: The weather is constantly changing during the ‘Nautpa’ (a period of intense heat). The Meteorological Department has issued a new prediction. According to the department, there is a possibility of rain in 8 districts of Rajasthan within 90 minutes. A yellow alert has been issued for these 8 districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and light rain with strong surface winds at various locations in and around the districts of Jhunjhunu, Churu, Hanumangarh, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Jaipur (North), and Alwar. There is also a possibility of dust storms with speeds of 30-40 KMPH during this time.

Kishangarh Records Highest Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department’s data, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 21 mm was recorded in Kishangarh (Baran). Heat waves/hot nights were also recorded in some parts of the state.

Nagaur Records Highest Minimum Temperature

According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.

Western Disturbance to Become Active After Two Days

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of a decrease in the intensity of thunderstorms and rain by Sunday, with sporadic thunderstorms and rain in eastern Rajasthan. From June 2nd, with the reactivation of a western disturbance, there is a strong possibility of rain with thunderstorms until Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 45 degrees.

