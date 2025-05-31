Rajasthan Rain Alert: Showers Likely in 8 Districts Today

Kishangarh Records Highest Rainfall According to the Meteorological Department’s data, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 21 mm was recorded in Kishangarh (Baran). Heat waves/hot nights were also recorded in some parts of the state.
Nagaur Records Highest Minimum Temperature According to the Meteorological Department’s data, the highest maximum temperature in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.
Western Disturbance to Become Active After Two Days According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of a decrease in the intensity of thunderstorms and rain by Sunday, with sporadic thunderstorms and rain in eastern Rajasthan. From June 2nd, with the reactivation of a western disturbance, there is a strong possibility of rain with thunderstorms until Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 45 degrees.