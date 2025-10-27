Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Weather Alert: 27 Districts Brace for Rain, 14 Warned of Heavy Downpour

Heavy Rain Alert: The weather in Rajasthan has completely changed due to the activation of a new weather system. A rain alert has been issued for 27 districts of the state today.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

rain in rajasthan

File Picture: Patrika

IMD Rain Alert: Jaipur. Rajasthan's weather has completely changed due to a new weather system becoming active. Kota and several other districts received rain on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has issued a double alert for rain in more than half of the state's districts today. There are 14 districts in the state where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in 27 districts of the state today. Seven districts have been warned of heavy rainfall and seven districts have been warned of very heavy rainfall. In addition, light rain is expected in 13 districts of the state.

Rain in Sangod, Kota for 45 minutes

In the last 24 hours, the Sangod area of Kota experienced a spell of rain for about 45 minutes on Sunday evening. Approximately 16 mm of rain was recorded here. During this time, torrential rain for about fifteen minutes caused several feet of water to flow through the streets and lanes.

Reason for the weather change

Due to two separate low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, and the effect of cyclonic storm 'Mondha', heavy rainfall returned to the coastal and central Indian states on Sunday. Many states have been warned of heavy rain for the next two days.



Rain alert for these districts today

Orange Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in 7 districts of the state today. These include Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Kota, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, and Udaipur districts.

Yellow Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in 20 districts of the state today. Heavy rainfall is expected in Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, and Sirohi. Additionally, warnings of thunderstorms and lightning with rain have been issued for Ajmer, Beawar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Deeg, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Tonk, Balotra, Barmer, Jalore, and Pali.

