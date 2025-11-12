Rajasthan weather alert: Cold wave to grip state from this date, three-day warning for two districts

Currently, the weather has been cool in the mornings and evenings in the state, but a significant change in weather patterns is anticipated from the weekend. The Meteorological Department has indicated that cold northerly winds from the mountains will arrive in the plains of the state from next week. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the Himalayan foothills and surrounding areas by the weekend. Consequently, with the onset of strong northerly winds, the biting cold in Rajasthan is set to intensify soon. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in Sikar and Jhunjhunu until November 15.