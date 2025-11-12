Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Rajasthan weather alert: Cold wave to grip state from this date, three-day warning for two districts

Cold Weather Alert in Rajasthan: A cold wave is expected to continue in Sikar and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Weather alert: Major change expected over the weekend (Photo–Patrika)

Cold Weather Alert in Rajasthan: A cold wave is expected to continue in Sikar and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan for the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the weather in the remaining parts of Rajasthan is likely to remain dry.

Currently, the weather has been cool in the mornings and evenings in the state, but a significant change in weather patterns is anticipated from the weekend. The Meteorological Department has indicated that cold northerly winds from the mountains will arrive in the plains of the state from next week. Heavy snowfall is also expected in the Himalayan foothills and surrounding areas by the weekend. Consequently, with the onset of strong northerly winds, the biting cold in Rajasthan is set to intensify soon. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave in Sikar and Jhunjhunu until November 15.

Temperature to Drop Due to Change in Wind Pattern

In most cities of Rajasthan, the day temperature is currently recorded at normal or above. The day temperature is falling at a slow pace. The current slow pace of winter's onset is due to dry winds blowing into Rajasthan from the southwest. While the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in ten cities last night, the effect of the cold is limited to mornings and evenings due to dry weather during the day.

According to meteorologists, a change in Rajasthan's wind pattern is expected after the next two to three days. This change is expected to bring northeasterly winds to the state, which will likely increase the intensity of the cold. With the change in weather, dense fog is anticipated in the northeastern parts of the state, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and surrounding areas. The Meteorological Department has warned of a cold wave in Sikar and Jhunjhunu until November 15.

Snowfall in Northern States to Increase Biting Cold

The Meteorological Department predicts that heavy snowfall is likely to begin in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, including the Himalayan foothills, within the next three to four days, due to the formation of a low-pressure area and strong northeasterly winds. The impact of snowfall in the northern states is also expected to be felt in the plains of Rajasthan. It is believed that the intensity of winter will increase further in the second fortnight of November.



Night Temperature Below 10 Degrees in Ten Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, fluctuations in night temperatures continue in many cities of Rajasthan. Last night, the minimum temperature in ten cities was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Sirohi was the coldest district last night with a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Nagaur was recorded at 8.7 degrees Celsius. Sikar recorded 8.3, Fatehpur 8.8, Karauli 9.6, Dausa 8.8, Alwar 9.2, Vanasthali 9.4, Anta Baran 9.3, and Lunkaransar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius. In Jaipur, the minimum temperature remained stable at 13.6 degrees Celsius today.

12 Nov 2025 01:54 pm

